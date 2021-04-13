Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl Take A Jab At Anti-Vaxxers in New Song ‘Eazy Sleazy’ - Noise11.com

Mick Jagger has released a surprised new duet with Dave Grohl. ‘Eazy Sleazy’ popped out of nowhere today and it sticks the needle right into the arm of anti-vaxxers.

Digging inside the lyrics of the song you’ll find the words:

“Shooting the vaccine

Bill Gates is in my bloodstream

It’s mind control

The earth is flat and cold”

“I wanted to share this song that I wrote about eventually coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism – thank you to Dave Grohl for jumping on drums, bass and guitar, it was a lot of fun working with you on this – hope you all enjoy Eazy Sleazy,” says Mick Jagger.

The lockdown song references a lot of what people have gone through the past year.

No more travel brochures

Virtual premieres

I’ve got nothing left to wear

That’s a pretty mask

But never take a chance

TikTok stupid dance

Took a samba class

I landed on my ass

Trying to write a tune

You better hook me up to Zoom

The Rolling Stones often had special guests at their shows. This is not the first Jagger/Grohl collaboration.

Here is Grohl with The Stones performing ‘Bitch’ in Anaheim in 2013.

