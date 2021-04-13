 Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl Take A Jab At Anti-Vaxxers in New Song ‘Eazy Sleazy’ - Noise11.com
Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo

Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones (photo by Ros O'Gorman)

Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl Take A Jab At Anti-Vaxxers in New Song ‘Eazy Sleazy’

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 14, 2021

in News

Mick Jagger has released a surprised new duet with Dave Grohl. ‘Eazy Sleazy’ popped out of nowhere today and it sticks the needle right into the arm of anti-vaxxers.

Digging inside the lyrics of the song you’ll find the words:

“Shooting the vaccine
Bill Gates is in my bloodstream
It’s mind control
The earth is flat and cold”

“I wanted to share this song that I wrote about eventually coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism – thank you to Dave Grohl for jumping on drums, bass and guitar, it was a lot of fun working with you on this – hope you all enjoy Eazy Sleazy,” says Mick Jagger.

The lockdown song references a lot of what people have gone through the past year.

No more travel brochures
Virtual premieres
I’ve got nothing left to wear

That’s a pretty mask
But never take a chance
TikTok stupid dance
Took a samba class

I landed on my ass
Trying to write a tune
You better hook me up to Zoom

The Rolling Stones often had special guests at their shows. This is not the first Jagger/Grohl collaboration.

Here is Grohl with The Stones performing ‘Bitch’ in Anaheim in 2013.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Stevie Wonder photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stevie Wonder Calls For Police Reform

Steve Wonder has called for police reform after yet another black man was murdered by police Minneapolis Police, just 10 miles where George Floyd was murdered in 2020.

18 hours ago
The Who Heinz Beanz
The Who Revisit Heinz Baked Beans For 50th Anniversary

The Who have reunited with Heinz five decades after their iconic 'The Who Sell Out' album artwork, which featured frontman Roger Daltrey sitting in a bath full of Heinz Beanz.

22 hours ago
David Gilmour
Watch David Gilmour Perform Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Albatross’

David Gilmour’s performance of the Fleetwood Mac classic ‘Albatross’, written by the late Peter Green, has premiered on YouTube.

5 days ago
Paul Simon, Rod Laver Arena, 2013, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Paul Simon Sells Catalog To Sony Music Publishing

Paul Simon has sold his entire songwriting catalogue to Sony Music Publishing for what is expected to be a deal worth over $200 million.

April 1, 2021
BJ Thomas
BJ Thomas Reveals He Has Stage Four Cancer

Singer Songwriter BJ Thomas has revealed that he is being treated for stage 4 cancer.

March 24, 2021
Linda Ronstadt Sells Her Songs to Irving Azoff

Linda Ronstadt is the latest artist to sell her recorded music catalogue.

March 24, 2021
Jon Bon Jovi, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Jon Bon Jovi Reveals Some Mick Jagger Trickery

Jon Bon Jovi has recalled his time working at the Power Station recording studio in New York when he was 18, and on one occasion he bumped into The Rolling Stones.

March 17, 2021