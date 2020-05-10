Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission Perform Mint Condition For Drama Series

Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission has recorded a new song called ‘Mint Condition’, inspired by a Short Form drama series of the same name.

‘Mint Condition’ the show is about a 40-something single mum, who opens a record store in Fitzroy with her daughter and an ex-rock star. It was filmed in Melbourne in 2019. Locations include Oh Jean Records in Fitzroy, Bakehouse Studios, Red Betty Bar in Brunswick, and PBS FM in Collingwood.

The series stars Sibylla Budd, Bernard Curry, Gary Sweet, Damien Richardson, and newcomer Grace Champion.

The series also showcases 14 of Melbourne’s independent artists and 23 of their songs.

Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission edition of ‘Mint Condition’ appears in episode five.

