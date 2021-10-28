 Midge Ure Kicks Off USA Tour - Noise11.com
Midge Ure Kicks Off USA Tour

by Paul Cashmere on October 28, 2021

in News

Midge Ure is back touring the USA with a setlist made up of his greatest hits across Ultravox, Visage and solo.

Midge was in Australia touring when Covid hit and the tour was shut down. He has finally resurrected dates in North America.

While in lockdown Midge kept fans entertained with streaming shows. Midge says, “I had seen many artists doing home concerts singing and playing into their webcams and irrespective of how good the artists were the look and sound were not really up to scratch. So I did a lot of research into hi-res cameras and visual mixers etc and put together a ‘one man’ system which enabled me to webcast at a quality level’ He went on to say “This has been a lifeline for not just me but the audience as well”

Show one of the US tour was at Daryl’s House in Pawling, New York

Dear God (from Answers To Nothing, 1988)
Become (from Fragile, 2014)
If I Was (from The Gift, 1985)
Breathe (from Breathe, 1996)
No Regrets (single, 1982)
Fade to Grey (from Visage album Fade To Grey, 1980)
I Remember (Death in the Afternoon) (from Ultravox Rage In Eden, 1981)
Lament (from Ultravox Lament, 1984)
Vienna (Ultravox Vienna, 1980)
New Europeans (Ultravox Vienna, 1980)
Fragile (from Fragile, 2014)
Dancing With Tears in My Eyes (from Ultravox Lament, 1984)
Hymn (from Ultravox, Quartet, 1982)
Reap the Wild Wind (from Ultravox, Quartet, 1982)

Midge Ure Un-Zoomed & Face to Face Tour:
October 26 – Pawling, NY – Daryl’s House
October 27 – Boston, MA – City Winery
October 28 – W. Yarmouth, MA – The Music Room
October 30 – Mississauga, ON – Classic Bowl
October 31 – Island Park, NY – Barnum Ballroom
November 1 – Philadelphia, PA – City Winery
November 2 – Washington DC – City Winery
November 4 – New York, NY – City Vineyard
November 5 – New York, NY – City Vineyard
November 6 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom
November 7 – Bordentown, NJ – Randy Now’s Man Cave
November 9 – Northampton, MA – Iron Horse
November 12 – Riverside, CA – Romano’s Concert Lounge
November 14 – San Juan Capistrano, CA – Coach House
November 15 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern
November 16 – Oakland, CA – Yoshi’s
November 17 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s

