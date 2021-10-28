Midge Ure Kicks Off USA Tour - Noise11.com

Midge Ure is back touring the USA with a setlist made up of his greatest hits across Ultravox, Visage and solo.

Midge was in Australia touring when Covid hit and the tour was shut down. He has finally resurrected dates in North America.

While in lockdown Midge kept fans entertained with streaming shows. Midge says, “I had seen many artists doing home concerts singing and playing into their webcams and irrespective of how good the artists were the look and sound were not really up to scratch. So I did a lot of research into hi-res cameras and visual mixers etc and put together a ‘one man’ system which enabled me to webcast at a quality level’ He went on to say “This has been a lifeline for not just me but the audience as well”

Show one of the US tour was at Daryl’s House in Pawling, New York

Dear God (from Answers To Nothing, 1988)

Become (from Fragile, 2014)

If I Was (from The Gift, 1985)

Breathe (from Breathe, 1996)

No Regrets (single, 1982)

Fade to Grey (from Visage album Fade To Grey, 1980)

I Remember (Death in the Afternoon) (from Ultravox Rage In Eden, 1981)

Lament (from Ultravox Lament, 1984)

Vienna (Ultravox Vienna, 1980)

New Europeans (Ultravox Vienna, 1980)

Fragile (from Fragile, 2014)

Dancing With Tears in My Eyes (from Ultravox Lament, 1984)

Hymn (from Ultravox, Quartet, 1982)

Reap the Wild Wind (from Ultravox, Quartet, 1982)

Midge Ure Un-Zoomed & Face to Face Tour:

October 26 – Pawling, NY – Daryl’s House

October 27 – Boston, MA – City Winery

October 28 – W. Yarmouth, MA – The Music Room

October 30 – Mississauga, ON – Classic Bowl

October 31 – Island Park, NY – Barnum Ballroom

November 1 – Philadelphia, PA – City Winery

November 2 – Washington DC – City Winery

November 4 – New York, NY – City Vineyard

November 5 – New York, NY – City Vineyard

November 6 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

November 7 – Bordentown, NJ – Randy Now’s Man Cave

November 9 – Northampton, MA – Iron Horse

November 12 – Riverside, CA – Romano’s Concert Lounge

November 14 – San Juan Capistrano, CA – Coach House

November 15 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern

November 16 – Oakland, CA – Yoshi’s

November 17 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s

