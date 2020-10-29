 Midnight Oil and 18 Indigenous Collaborators Deliver The Makarrata Project - Noise11.com
Peter Garrett Midnight Oil 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Peter Garrett Midnight Oil 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Midnight Oil and 18 Indigenous Collaborators Deliver The Makarrata Project

by Paul Cashmere on October 30, 2020

in News

Midnight Oil’s ‘The Makarrata Project’ is the first collection of new Midnight Oil songs since 2002. It also features 18 indigenous artists collaborating with the band.

The last Midnight Oil album was ‘Capricornia’ in 2002.

‘The Makaratta Project’ features seven songs with:

  1. First Nation (feat. Jessica Mauboy & Tasman Keith)
  2. Gadigal Land (feat. Dan Sultan, Joel Davison, Kaleena Briggs & Bunna Lawrie)
  3. Change The Date (feat. Gurrumul Yunupingu & Dan Sultan)
  4. Terror Australia (feat. Alice Skye)
  5. Desert Man, Desert Woman (feat. Frank Yamma)
  6. Wind In My Head [Makarrata version] (feat Kev Carmody & Sammy Butcher)
  7. Uluru Statement From The Heart (read by Pat Anderson, Stan Grant, Adam Goodes, Ursula Yovich & Troy Cassar-Daley) / Come On Down (feat. Troy Cassar-Daley)
Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bruce Springsteen and Max Weinberg at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Springsteen Says he Set The Bar To High With Long Shows

Bruce Springsteen - who holds the record for the longest concert ever, with his 2012 Helsinki show lasting for four hours and six minutes - admitted he set the bar too high with his iconic mammoth sets as his fans expect nothing less from him.

12 hours ago
Mick Jagger, photo by Ros O'Gorman, the rolling stones, melbourne 2014
Has Mick Jagger Just Teased A New Rolling Stones Song?

Mick Jagger has teased a new song called ‘Pride Before A Fall’. At this stage we don’t know if it’s a new solo song or a new Rolling Stones song.

23 hours ago
Angus Young AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
AC/DC Glow About Axl Rose

Angus Young has thanked Axl Rose for his short tenure in the band.

1 day ago
Billy Joe Shaver
R.I.P. Billy Joe Shaver at 81

Country legend Billy Joe Shaver has died from a stroke following an undisclosed illness at age 81.

1 day ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Keith Richards On Modern Rock

Keith Richards has outright insisted that "new rock 'n’ roll" doesn't exist and he's branded the overuse of synths today as "cheap and corny".

1 day ago
Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Brian May Feared He Would Die During Heart Scare

Brian May feared he was going to die when he was hospitalised following a heart attack.

3 days ago
Genesis
Genesis Reunite For 2021 Tour

Genesis are back together for a planned 2021 tour. In a social media post Genesis have announced, Tony Banks, Mike Rutherford and Phil Collins have reunited in London and started rehearsals for the forthcoming Genesis The Last Domino? Tour which starts in April.

3 days ago