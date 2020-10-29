Midnight Oil and 18 Indigenous Collaborators Deliver The Makarrata Project - Noise11.com

Midnight Oil’s ‘The Makarrata Project’ is the first collection of new Midnight Oil songs since 2002. It also features 18 indigenous artists collaborating with the band.

The last Midnight Oil album was ‘Capricornia’ in 2002.

‘The Makaratta Project’ features seven songs with:

First Nation (feat. Jessica Mauboy & Tasman Keith) Gadigal Land (feat. Dan Sultan, Joel Davison, Kaleena Briggs & Bunna Lawrie) Change The Date (feat. Gurrumul Yunupingu & Dan Sultan) Terror Australia (feat. Alice Skye) Desert Man, Desert Woman (feat. Frank Yamma) Wind In My Head [Makarrata version] (feat Kev Carmody & Sammy Butcher) Uluru Statement From The Heart (read by Pat Anderson, Stan Grant, Adam Goodes, Ursula Yovich & Troy Cassar-Daley) / Come On Down (feat. Troy Cassar-Daley)

