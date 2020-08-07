Midnight Oil Debut ‘Gadigal Land’ Their First New Music in 18 Years

Midnight Oil’s ‘Gadigal Land’ is the band’s first new music since 2002. The song features Dan Sultan, Joel Davison, Kaleena Briggs and Bunna Lawrie.

‘Gadigal Land’ is part of the Oil’s The Makarrrata Project, a coloration with indigenous artists.

Midnight Oil say, “We’ve always been happy to lend our voice to those who call for racial justice, but it really feels like we’ve reached a tipping point. We urge the federal government to heed the messages in the Uluru Statement From The Heart and act accordingly. Hopefully this song and THE MAKARRATA PROJECT mini-album we’ve created alongside our First Nations friends can help shine a bit more light on the urgent need for genuine reconciliation in this country and in many other places too.”

‘Gadigal Land’ takes its name from the land now known as Sydney, The Gadigal. The Gadigal took in Sydney’s Central Business District from South Head to the inner west.

The video for ‘Gadigal Land’ will premiere at the National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMA’s) on Saturday night.

The National Indigenous Music Awards (https://nima.musicnt.com.au/), which will be telecast on NITV from 7pm AEST and simulcast across the country on Double J, National Indigenous Radio Service, TEABBA, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

