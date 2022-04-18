Midnight Oil Pay Tribute To Chris Bailey - Noise11.com

Midnight Oil have once again performed The Saints classic ‘Know Your Product’ as a tribute to Chris Bailey who died at 9 April 2022 at age 65.

Midnight Oil performing the track is not knew. At their Bluesfest show it was the 20th time they had performed the songs. The earliest the Oils played ‘Know Your Product’ was in Detroit, New York and Montreal on their 1988 North American tour.

It had a run in the setlist in London in 1990 and became more regular in 1997 with seven performances in the USA but also in Sydney, Geelong and on the TV show Recovery. Punters at the Melbourne and Adelaide Oils shows also witnessed a performance.

Midnight Oil will perform in Sydney this week and then play their last Australian shows in Rutherglen 24 April. The Western Australia Swan Valley show has been rescheduled to 25 September.

Midnight Oil will tour North America from June 1 and Europe from 29 June. There are also three New Zealand dates scheduled for September.

