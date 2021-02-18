 Midnight Oil Play Surprise Sydney Show With New Bass Player Adam Ventoura - Noise11.com
Midnight Oil Play Surprise Sydney Show With New Bass Player Adam Ventoura

by Paul Cashmere on February 18, 2021

Midnight Oil broke in their new bass player Adam Ventoura in Sydney last night.

Adam replaces Bones Hillman who died from cancer on 7 November 2020. He has toured with Ian Moss and came to Midnight Oil’s attention when he was recording at Jim Moginie’s studio.

Peter Garrett said in a statement “It will be a moment heavy with emotion to go onstage without our long time brother in music, but Bonesy always made it clear he wanted these gigs to go ahead without him so we know he will be with us in spirit”, said frontman Peter Garrett. “We’ve just started rehearsing with Adam, who, amazingly, has been living under our noses in Sydney. There’s something primal about his playing that caught our ears that makes the band sound great.”

Midnight Oil played a warm-up show at Sydney’s Oxford Theatre ahead of their warm-up show ahead of their Australian tour. It was the ultimate in intimate performances, just 120 in the audience.

Midnight Oil setlist 17 February 2021 Sydney

Lucky Country (from Place Without A Postcard, 1981)
Truganini (from Earth and Sun and Moon, 1993)
Hercules (from Species Deceases, 1985)
If Ned Kelly Was King (from Place Without A Postcard, 1981)
No Reaction (from Head Injuries, 1978)
Dreamworld (from Diesel and Dust, 1987)
Only the Strong (from 10,9,8,7,6,5,4,3,2,1, 1982)
Time to Heal (from Breathe, 1996)
Gunbarrel Highway (from Diesel and Dust, 1987)
Read About It (from 10,9,8,7,6,5,4,3,2,1, 1982)
No Time for Games (from Bird Noises, 1980)
Jimmy Sharman’s Boxers (from Red Sails In the Sunset, 1984)
Sometimes (from Diesel and Dust, 1987)
From the Bush (Warumpi Band cover)
Power and the Passion (from 10,9,8,7,6,5,4,3,2,1, 1982)
Best of Both Worlds (from Red Sails In the Sunset, 1984)

Encore:
Somebody’s Trying to Tell Me Something (from 10,9,8,7,6,5,4,3,2,1, 1982)
Brave Faces (from Place Without A Postcard, 1981)
Stand in Line (from Head Injuries, 1978)

Midnight Oil dates are:
25 February, Sydney, Enmore Theatre
28 February, Mount Cotton, Sirromet Wines
6 and 8 March, Adelaide, Womadelaide
13 March, Hunter Valley, Hope Estate
17 March, Canberra, Stage 88
20 March, Geelong, Mount Duneed Estate

