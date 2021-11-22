Midnight Oil To Play Mona Foma 2022 - Noise11.com

Midnight Oil will perform at Mona Foma in Tasmania in January 2022.

The shows will launch the Oils live into 2022 with a new album also on the way next year. The first single ‘Rising Seas’ has been released.

Brian Ritchie, Artistic Director, Mona Foma, says: ‘Midnight Oil have been performing undeniably and unapologetically Australian music since their inception. Their songs cover a wide range of topics. Their rock quotient is maximum. They have riveting stage presence. Mona Foma is proud to bring this essential band to Tasmania for a rare series of intimate shows.’

Midnight Oil’s Rob Hirst says: ‘Midnight Oil is delighted to be part of Mona Foma ’22. Members of our band have been regulars at Mona Foma, on-stage and off, since the very first festival. Now finally playing as Midnight Oil, we’ll rotate songs from years past with fresh tracks from our soon to be released new album. See you there!’

Royal Park, Launceston

Sunday 23 + Tuesday 25 January, doors 6pm

Mona Lawns, nipaluna / Hobart

Friday 28 + Monday 31 January, doors 6pm

Tickets for Midnight Oil are on sale from Monday 6 December, alongside the full 2022 program, to be announced on Friday 3 December.

