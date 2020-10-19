 Mike McClellan Delivers Powerful ‘Letter To America’ With Bob Dylan’s Approval - Noise11.com
Mike McClellan Letter To America

Mike McClellan Delivers Powerful ‘Letter To America’ With Bob Dylan’s Approval

by Paul Cashmere on October 19, 2020

in News

Bob Dylan has signed off on a new song ‘Letter To America’ by Australian singer songwriter Mike McClellan approving of the use of one of his lines in the song.

“A letter to the America I loved but have lost. It includes a quote from Bob Dylan, which he very kindly gave me permission to use,” Mike says.

At the end of the song Mike sings, “‘It’s not dark yet, but it’s getting there’”, a reference to Dylan’s ‘Not Dark Yet’ from 1997’s Time Out Of Mind.

“I realized that I should seek approval from Dylan’s Australian publishing representatives.  They sent me several forms to complete, advising me it would take a month or so before I might hear anything, and, ‘oh, by the way, his copyrights are very protected and it’s unlikely that you will be granted permission to use his words,” Mike says.

“Thinking I’ll drop the idea I then remembered that my friend Danny O’Keefe, who lives in Seattle, is one of the rarest of all songwriters – he has a co-write with Dylan. I emailed him. He replied with the e-mail address of Bob’s manager Jeff Rosen saying: ‘I humbly suggest that you rewrite the ‘Bob’ lines as I’m guessing there’s not a chance in hell that Jeff/Bob will grant you permission to quote him in a song. Jeff is very protective of Bob’s copyrights and I think he’ll turn you down as a matter of business. Good luck.’

“The following day, I e-mailed Jeff Rosen attaching the lyrics. To my complete surprise, he replied within the hour saying: ‘Hey Mike, thank you for your note. We are okay with your use of Bob Dylan’s line in your song’.”

“I was deeply moved by the novels of John Steinbeck, the spare language of the short story writer and poet Raymond Carver and the elegant poetry of Robert Frost.  I absorbed and rejoiced in the diversity of American music; it seeped into my blood in ways that I only came to fully understand when I began to write songs for myself”.

Mike wrote the song after watch the decline of the United States over decades and its acceleration in the last four years.

And now I have watched as the things I found disturbing have been amplified many times over by the ascendancy of Donald Trump and all he represents. But he is not the cause. He’s a symptom of American decline, a decline that has been evident for some time. I grieve for the America that once seemed to offer so much hope.  The song is my distress at that decline.  I hope they can turn it around”.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Patti Smith performs her last Australian show at Festival Hall in Melbourne on Thursday 20 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Patti Smith Goes Busking In Midtown Manhattan

Patti Smith took to the streets of New York this weekend for an acoustic singalong of her classic “People Have The Power”.

4 hours ago
Drummer Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac performs at ADOTG at Mt Duneed Winery on 7 November 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Fleetwood Mac ‘Dreams’ Re-Enters UK Chart

Fleetwood Mac’s Dreams re-enters the Official Singles Chart Top 40 for the first time since 1977, climbing 18 places to Number 37.

1 day ago
Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2019 photo Noise11.com
Jimmy Barnes Has The Number One Book In Australia

Jimmy Barnes has delivered his third best-seller with ‘Killing Time’.

3 days ago
Cold Chisel The Live Tapes – Vol 5 – Live At The Bondi Lifesaver’
Cold Chisel To Release Fifth Live Archive Album

Cold Chisel’s fifth live archive release was captured on 29 February 1980, just three days before the band began the recording for the now iconic ‘East’ album.

3 days ago
David Crosby, A Day On The Green, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
David Crosby Apologises Over Van Halen Comment

David Crosby forgot Eddie Van Halen had died when he responded to a fan's tweet about the guitar great and sparked a storm of protest Van Halen's fans.

4 days ago
Stevie Nicks Tik Tok
Stevie Nicks Joins The Fleetwood Mac Dreams Challenge

Stevie Nicks has joined fellow Fleetwood Mac pal Mick Fleetwood by creating a Tik Tok video featuring their classic ‘Dreams’.

4 days ago
The Kinks Lola Verses Powerman
The Kinks ‘Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneyground’ Part 1’ Turns 50

The next reissue for The Kinks is ‘Lola Versus Powerman and the Moneyground’ to mark the 50th anniversary of the release.

4 days ago