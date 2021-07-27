Mike McClellan Premieres ‘If Sorrow Should Find You’ - Noise11.com

As Mike McClellan gets closer to the release of his next album ‘Behind The Mask’ he has premiered a second track titled ‘If Sorrow Should Find You’.

Mike says the song is “an intimate expression of the upheaval and distress we have all lived with in recent times for which, in the end, there is really only one antidote”.

‘If Sorrow Should Find You’ was produced by Matt Fell. Fell’s credits include Shane Nicholson, Tim Freedman, Troy Cassar-Daley and Ian Moss.

Mike’s last song was ‘Letter To America’, released in the lead-up to the American election.

Mike McLellan released his first album in 1972. His second album ‘Ask Any Dancer’ in 1974 generated the hit song ‘Song and Dance Man’.

