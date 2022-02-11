 Mike Wartella Chosen As Dion In The Wanderer, The Musical - Noise11.com
Michael Wartella

Michael Wartella

Mike Wartella Chosen As Dion In The Wanderer, The Musical

by Paul Cashmere on February 11, 2022

in News

Charlie & the Chocolate Factory and Wicked Broadway star Michael Wartella will star as Dion in the upcoming production The Wanderer.

The Wanderer, the story of 60s rock and roll star Dion DiMucci, will open at the Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey on 24 March.

Other cast members are Christy Altomare (Anastasia) as Susan, and Joey McIntyre (Waitress, New Kids on the Block) as Johnny, the production will feature Kingsley Leggs (Broadway’s The Color Purple) as Willie Green, Jasmine Rogers (Becoming Nancy) as Melody Green, Jeffrey Schecter(Paper Mill’s On The Town) as Bob Schwartz, Johnny Tammaro (Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding) as Pat DiMucci, and Joli Tribuzio (A Room of My Own) as Frances DiMucci. The ensemble cast features Joe Barbara, Mackenzie Bell, Stephen Cerf, Jordan Dobson, Josh Dunn, Billy Finn, Natalie Gallo, Miguel Jarquin-Moreland, Will Jewett, Michal Kolaczkowski, Jess LeProtto, Janayé McAlpine, Katie Pohlman, Sydney Skye, and Gabi Stapula.

Dion had his first hit with his third singe ‘I Wonder Why’ in 1958. In 1959 he hit top 5 with ‘A Teenager In Love’ and in 1961 went to number 1 with ‘Runaround Sue’.

‘The Wanderer’ was the follow-up to ‘Runaround Sue’ and reached number 2.

Dion also had a worldwide hit with ‘Ruby Baby’ (no 2, 1962) and ‘Abraham, Martin & John’ (no 4, 1968).

His most two recent albums ‘Blues With Friends’ (2020) and ‘Stomping Ground’ (2021) feature his friends Bruce Springsteen, Jeff Beck, Billy Gibbons, Paul Simon, Boz Scaggs, Peter Frampton, Mark Knopfler and Rickie Lee Jones.

