Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson Are Making A Rock Album

by Music-News.com on March 4, 2020

in News

Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson are working on a “rock and roll” album inspired by punk legend Joan Jett.

The pair teamed up for the track Nothing Breaks Like a Heart from Mark’s 2019 album Late Night Feelings, and have headed into the studio again to work on new material for Miley.

In an interview on Australian radio station Nova FM’s Smallzy’s Surgery show, Cyrus revealed fans will not have too long to wait for the new record – and that she hopes it will bring rock and roll back in fashion.

“I am getting super close, I am feeling the urgency, I am definitely actively on it and ready to go,” she said. “I’ve got some music that is sounding super rock and roll and I’m just excited to share, but not too much longer.”

Teasing the kind of tracks she and Mark have been working on, the star revealed it will owe a lot to the I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll hitmaker.

“Me and Mark, we have about two/three songs on my next project together… kind of like Joan Jett vibes to it, just bringing back rock and roll. I currently have my dad’s haircut, I’m excited to bring that also,” she shared.

The record won’t be her first dabble with rock, as she teamed up with the Flaming Lips on her fifth studio album, Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, in 2015.

