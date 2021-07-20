Moby Is Already Planning Reprise 2 - Noise11.com

Just weeks after releasing his ‘Reprise’ album, Moby is planning a second volume.
In a post Moby wrote, “figuring out which songs to work on for Reprise2…if you have any suggestions, thank you”.
Moby’s ‘Reprise’ was released on 28 May 2021 through Universal’s classic arm Deutsche Grammophon.
For the album Moby drilled into his back catalogue and reimaged his songs with the Budapest Art Orchestra.
Moby’s classical journey began in 2018 when he was invited to perform with an orchestra conducted by Gustavo Dudamel at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.
