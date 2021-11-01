Mona Foma Is A Goer For 2022 - Noise11.com

Moma Foma will return for 2022 with dates locked in for Launceston and Hobart in Tasmania.
Fresh from his own tour of North America with Violent Femmes, Brian Ritchie, Artistic Director, Mona Foma, says: ‘Delivering a festival in two cities in January 2021 felt like nothing less than a miracle. Come January 2022 we’ll do it again and promise another festive burst of euphoria and unforgettable moments. Our team is working on strange new venues, indefatigable creativity, cultivation of powerful talent and the unpredictable.’
The full Mona Foma program will be revealed on December 3, 2021.
Dates from Mona Foma are 28-30 January 2022.
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook