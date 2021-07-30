 Motley Crue ‘Dr Feelgood’ Is Their Next Reissue - Noise11.com
Motley Crue Dr Feelgood

Motley Crue ‘Dr Feelgood’ Is Their Next Reissue

by Paul Cashmere on July 30, 2021

in News

Motley Crue’s 1989 classic ‘Dr Feelgood’ is the next Crue reissue.

‘Dr Feelgood’ was the fifth Motley Crue album and their most successful. ‘Dr Feelgood’ generated over 6 million sales in the USA. Their three previous albums ‘Shout At The Devil’ (1983), ‘Theatre of Pain’ (1985) and ‘Girls, Girls, Girls’ (1987) did 4 million a pop and the debut ‘Too Fast For Love’ sold 1 million.

The fifth and final ‘Dr Feelgood’ single ‘Same Ol’ Situation’ (SOS)’ was released on this day 31 years ago.

‘Dr feelgood’ is coming 3 September 2021.

Dr. Feelgood Track listing:

1. T.n.T. (Terror ‘n Tinseltown)
2. Dr. Feelgood
3. Slice of Your Pie
4. Rattlesnake Shake
5. Kickstart My Heart
6. Without You
7. Same Ol’ Situation (S.O.S.)
8. Sticky Sweet
9. She Goes Down
10. Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)
11. Time for Change

