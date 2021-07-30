Motley Crue ‘Dr Feelgood’ Is Their Next Reissue - Noise11.com

Motley Crue’s 1989 classic ‘Dr Feelgood’ is the next Crue reissue.

‘Dr Feelgood’ was the fifth Motley Crue album and their most successful. ‘Dr Feelgood’ generated over 6 million sales in the USA. Their three previous albums ‘Shout At The Devil’ (1983), ‘Theatre of Pain’ (1985) and ‘Girls, Girls, Girls’ (1987) did 4 million a pop and the debut ‘Too Fast For Love’ sold 1 million.

The fifth and final ‘Dr Feelgood’ single ‘Same Ol’ Situation’ (SOS)’ was released on this day 31 years ago.

‘Dr feelgood’ is coming 3 September 2021.

Dr. Feelgood Track listing:

1. T.n.T. (Terror ‘n Tinseltown)

2. Dr. Feelgood

3. Slice of Your Pie

4. Rattlesnake Shake

5. Kickstart My Heart

6. Without You

7. Same Ol’ Situation (S.O.S.)

8. Sticky Sweet

9. She Goes Down

10. Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)

11. Time for Change

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments