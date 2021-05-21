Motley Crue Kick Off Reissue Series As 40th Anniversary Rolls Around - Noise11.com

November 10 2021 will mark the 40th anniversary of the release of the first Motley Crue album ‘Too Fast For Love’.

Over the course of the 80s, Motley Crue knocked out a further four albums, ‘Shout at the Devil’ (1983), ‘Theatre of Pain’ (1985), ‘Girls Girls Girls’ (1987) and ‘Dr Feelgood’ (1989), all now considered metal classics.

Better Noise Music now has the Motley Crue catalogue and will start the reissues (in no particular order) with 87’s ‘Girls Girls Girls’ in June.

‘Girls Girls Girls’ maintained the rage of the two previous albums clocking up over 4 million sales for Motley Crue in America alone. The big on ‘Dr Feelgood’ would become their biggest seller with over 6 million US sales.

‘Girls Girls Girls’ will be released on 11 June 2021.

