Motley Crue To Reissue ‘Too Fast For Love’ Next - Noise11.com

Motley Crue will mark the 40th anniversary of their debut album ‘Too Fast For Love’ by re-issuing it for the 40th anniversary.

‘Too Fast For Love’ was released on 10 November 1981. The new edition will be released 40 years to the day.

‘Too Fast For Love’ was recorded at Hit City West in Los Angeles in October 1981 and released one month later. The album had a slow start initially, reaching only no 77 on the US chart, but as later albums charted fans went back to discover ‘Too Fast For You’, eventually sending the album to platinum status with over 1 million sales in America.

‘Live Wire’ and ‘Piece of Your Action’ would go on to becomes Crue classics and staples of the setlist.

Meanwhile the second Motley Crue album ‘Shout At The Devil’ was re-released today.

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments