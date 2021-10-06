Motorhead Clock Up 50 Million Views of Their David Bowie ‘Heroes’ YouTube Video - Noise11.com

Motorhead released ‘Under Cover’, their covers album in 2017. One of those covers, David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’ has just clocked up over 50 million views of YouTube.

“It’s such a great Bowie song, one of his best, and I could only see great things coming out of it from us, and so it proved to be,” says Phil Campbell, “and Lemmy ended up loving our version.” “He was very, very proud of it,” says Mikkey Dee, “not only because it turned out so well but because it was fun! Which is what projects like this should be – fun!”

‘Under Cover’ tracklisting:

1. Breaking the Law (Produced by Cameron Webb) 2008

2. God Save the Queen (Produced by Bob Kulick and Bruce Bouillet) 2000

3. Heroes (Produced by Cameron Webb) 2015

4. Starstruck (Produced by Cameron Webb) 2014

5. Cat Scratch Fever (Produced by Peter Solley) 1992

6. Jumpin’ Jack Flash (Produced by Bob Kulick and Bruce Bouillet) 2001

7. Sympathy for the Devil (Produced by Cameron Webb) 2015

8. Hellraiser (Produced by Billy Sherwood) 1992

9. Rockaway Beach (Mixed by Cameron Webb) 2002

10.Shoot ‘Em Down (Produced by Bob Kulick and Bruce Bouillet) 2001

11. Whiplash (Produced by Bruce Bouillet and Bob Kulick) 2005

Right now the Motorhead legacy is continuing with the inclusion of ‘Ace of Spades’ in the new ‘Addams Family 2’ movie.

Motorhead fans should also check out ‘Everything Louder Forever – The Definitive Collection’ album.

CD & 4LP TRACKLISTING

Overkill

We Are Motörhead

Snaggletooth

Rock It

Orgasmatron

Brotherhood Of Man

In The Name Of Tragedy

Bomber

Sacrifice

The Thousand Names Of God

Love For Sale

Killed By Death

I’m So Bad (Baby I Don’t Care)

Smiling Like A Killer

Sharpshooter

Queen Of The Damned

Keys To The Kingdom

Cradle To The Grave

Lost Johnny

The Game

Ace Of Spades

Burner

Stone Dead Forever

Bad Woman

Just Cos You Got The Power

Stay Out Of Jail

No Class

I Am The Sword

The Chase Is Better Than The Catch

God Save The Queen

R.A.M.O.N.E.S.

Iron Fist

Rock Out

Dirty Love

Shine

Overnight Sensation

On Your Feet Or On Your Knees

I Ain’t No Nice Guy

Sucker

1916

Choking On Your Screams

Motörhead

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments