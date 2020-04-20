Moving Pictures Drummer Paul Freeland Has Passed Away

Paul Freeland, the original drummer for Moving Pictures, has died after a battle with Alzheimer’s.

Paul was with Moving Pictures from 1978 to 1982, playing on the debut album ‘Days of Innocence’.

‘Days of Innocence’ was a number one record in Australia also generating a number one hit in ‘What About Me’.

‘What About Me’ also reached no 29 in the USA.

Paul received a songwriting credit for the last track on the album ‘Sweetheart’.

Moving Pictures announced Paul’s passing on social media:

It is with much sadness that we say farewell to one of our originals, Paul Freeland – our drummer with us at the start of the Moving Pictures journey and always part of the family. Thanks Paul, for all the great times and your wonderful beats – now long ago, but still fresh and pulsing in our hearts and minds & living on in the music that we still play today. We send our thoughts and love to Paul’s partner Pam & his family. And as written by Alex, we’d like to share some words, that reflect so well, the memories of the band, the good times and the nature of the man who brought so much to our gigs, our music and our journey. ……………

“We are living through a very strange time in our world – a time of fear and isolation. We can not go out. We can not celebrate and on occasions such as this, we cannot grieve together. I would like to celebrate. I would like to grieve. And I would like to remember a friend, a comrade, a musician and an artist – Paul Freeland. I first met Paul in 1980 when we were first putting Moving Pictures together. Ian Lees said “I know a drummer. He’s as solid as a rock” … and he was. Paul was a little older than the rest of us; a metallurgist by training and a passionate craftsman and master of working with wood. History shows that we started playing, touring, recording and meeting with some success. From our first trips in our own cars, staying in caravan parks to the heights of the success a few short years later, Paul was there. Methodical & meticulous – these are words I would use to describe Paul. He was the kind of guy who would spend the time to adjust the headlights on a hire car – frustrating, funny and wonderful all at the same time. Paul was kind, gentle, strong and wise – attributes we would all like to hear said about ourselves … but he really was. We shared cars, hotel rooms, dressing rooms, stages, marriages, breakups and more laughter than a lifetime should allow. Paul and the band parted ways in 1983, but they were big years, huge years, bonding years. Paul returned to working with wood, sculpting unbelievable works of art (furniture) and teaching manual arts at The School of Performing Arts in Newtown. And Paul fell in love with Pam – his soulmate, partner and ultimately his carer. Sadly, years ago now, Paul was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s. He took it as stoically as he did everything else in life. As Pam said to me last night, he would say “It is what it is.” A few years ago now, Moving Pictures played an outdoor show at The Newport Arms and Pam brought Paul along. He was excited and happy. He connected with the moment and he filled my heart with love. It was so good to see him. His arms around me that day will stay with me forever. At times, there was confusion on his face, but there was also a spark in his eyes, a smile on his lips and a glow from his soul. We cannot get together and mourn Paul as we should. But to me, to the other guys in the band and to everybody who ever saw or heard us, he will remain always Paul, Paulie, Freebie and Goob. We send you on your way my Friend. Be one with the everything and count us in, just one more time…..”

