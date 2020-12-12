 Moving Pictures Get Physical With Live Album (And A Candle Too) - Noise11.com
Moving Pictures Get Physical With Live Album (And A Candle Too)

by Paul Cashmere on December 12, 2020

In March 2020, just prior to Covid placing live music on hold, Moving Pictures played a startling set at the Toronto Hotel in New South Wales. It was one of the last live shows of 2020 before the lockdown. It is now the live album ‘Under The Palms’.

What makes the ‘Under The Palms’ live album special is that you can also package it with a Moving Pictures Coconut & Lime Soy candle.

With Alex Smith (vocals), Garry Frost (lead guitar), Ian Lees (bass guitar), Mark Meyer (drums), Charlie Cole (keyboards) and newcomer Scott Simpkins (saxophone) Moving Pictures documented at set of songs that took them to number one in the 80s with the ‘Days of Innocence’ album and continued on the follow-up ‘Matinee’.

Along the way Moving Pictures also had a song on ‘Footloose’ with the track ‘Never’. That one even made it into a Simpsons episode.

On ‘Under The Palms’ Moving Pictures pay homage to Billy Thorpe with ‘Most People I Know Think That I’m Crazy’ and Springsteen’s ‘Born To Run’.

‘Under the Palms’ tracklisting:

Nothing To Do
The Angel and the Madman
Sweet Cherie
Round Again
Joni and the Romeo
Sisters of Mercy
Never
So Tired
Winners
Wings
Back To the Streets
What About Me
Bustin’ Loose
Most People I Know Think That I’m Crazy
Where Are They Now
Born To Run

‘Under The Palms’ is on CD with a bonus DVD EP and (if you really want to create the atmosphere) Coconut & Lime Soy Candles.

