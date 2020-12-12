Moving Pictures Get Physical With Live Album (And A Candle Too) - Noise11.com

In March 2020, just prior to Covid placing live music on hold, Moving Pictures played a startling set at the Toronto Hotel in New South Wales. It was one of the last live shows of 2020 before the lockdown. It is now the live album ‘Under The Palms’.

What makes the ‘Under The Palms’ live album special is that you can also package it with a Moving Pictures Coconut & Lime Soy candle.

With Alex Smith (vocals), Garry Frost (lead guitar), Ian Lees (bass guitar), Mark Meyer (drums), Charlie Cole (keyboards) and newcomer Scott Simpkins (saxophone) Moving Pictures documented at set of songs that took them to number one in the 80s with the ‘Days of Innocence’ album and continued on the follow-up ‘Matinee’.

Along the way Moving Pictures also had a song on ‘Footloose’ with the track ‘Never’. That one even made it into a Simpsons episode.

On ‘Under The Palms’ Moving Pictures pay homage to Billy Thorpe with ‘Most People I Know Think That I’m Crazy’ and Springsteen’s ‘Born To Run’.

‘Under the Palms’ tracklisting:

https://punwinproductions.com.au

Nothing To Do

The Angel and the Madman

Sweet Cherie

Round Again

Joni and the Romeo

Sisters of Mercy

Never

So Tired

Winners

Wings

Back To the Streets

What About Me

Bustin’ Loose

Most People I Know Think That I’m Crazy

Where Are They Now

Born To Run

‘Under The Palms’ is on CD with a bonus DVD EP and (if you really want to create the atmosphere) Coconut & Lime Soy Candles.

https://punwinproductions.com.au

