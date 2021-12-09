Music Victoria Awards Complete Winners List - Noise11.com

The Music Victoria Awards have been handed out for 2021.
Here is the complete winners list:
Music Victoria Awards Winners 2021 (industry-voted)
ARCHIE ROACH FOUNDATION AWARD FOR EMERGING TALENT (FOR FIRST NATIONS ACTS)
(prize: $3,000 cash from Archie Roach Foundation + rehearsal package from Bakehouse)
Allara
ARTS ACCESS VICTORIA AMPLIFY AWARD (FOR DEAF AND DISABLED ACTS)
(prize: $3,000 cash from Arts Access Victoria + rehearsal package from Bakehouse)
Eliza Hull (Castlemaine)
BEST REGIONAL/OUTER SUBURBAN ACT
(prize: $3,000 cash from Bendigo Bank)
Baker Boy (Ocean Grove)
BEST BLUES ACT
Dan Dinnen & Shorty
BEST COUNTRY ACT
The Weeping Willows
BEST ELECTRONIC ACT
Female Wizard
BEST EXPERIMENTAL OR AVANT-GARDE ACT
Candlesnuffer
BEST FOLK ACT
Charm of Finches
BEST HEAVY ACT
Dr. Colossus (Surf Coast)
BEST HIP HOP ACT
DRMNGNOW (Shepparton)
BEST INTERCULTURAL ACT
Ajak Kwai
BEST JAZZ ACT
Andrea Kellar
BEST POP ACT
Alice Skye (Warrandyte)
BEST REGGAE AND DANCEHALL ACT
JahWise Productions
BEST PUNK/ROCK ACT
CIVIC
BEST SOUL, FUNK, R’N’B OR GOSPEL ACT
Emma Donovan & The Putbacks (Castlemaine/Melbourne)
Music Victoria Awards Winners 2021 (public-voted)
BEST ALBUM
(prize: $5,000 media package from Plakkit)
Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Crossover (Castlemaine/Melbourne)
BEST GROUP
(prize: $2,000 voucher for Yamaha gear)
Emma Donovan & The Putbacks (Castlemaine/Melbourne)
BEST SONG
(prize: $500 cash grant from Music Victoria)
Hiatus Kaiyote – Red Room
BEST SOLO ARTIST
(prize: $1,000 voucher for Yamaha gear)
Sampa the Great
BEST BREAKTHROUGH ACT
(prize: $1,000 value of custom-made merch from Soundmerch + rehearsal package from Bakehouse)
Maple Glider
BEST MUSICIAN
(prize: $1,000 voucher for Yamaha gear)
Mindy Meng Wang
BEST LIVE ACT
(prize: $3,000 outdoor billboard package from Civic Outdoor)
Amyl and The Sniffers
HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES
Kylie Minogue
Pierre Baroni
