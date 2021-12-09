Music Victoria Awards Complete Winners List - Noise11.com

The Music Victoria Awards have been handed out for 2021.

Here is the complete winners list:

Music Victoria Awards Winners 2021 (industry-voted)

ARCHIE ROACH FOUNDATION AWARD FOR EMERGING TALENT (FOR FIRST NATIONS ACTS)

(prize: $3,000 cash from Archie Roach Foundation + rehearsal package from Bakehouse)

Allara

ARTS ACCESS VICTORIA AMPLIFY AWARD (FOR DEAF AND DISABLED ACTS)

(prize: $3,000 cash from Arts Access Victoria + rehearsal package from Bakehouse)

Eliza Hull (Castlemaine)

BEST REGIONAL/OUTER SUBURBAN ACT

(prize: $3,000 cash from Bendigo Bank)

Baker Boy (Ocean Grove)

BEST BLUES ACT

Dan Dinnen & Shorty

BEST COUNTRY ACT

The Weeping Willows

BEST ELECTRONIC ACT

Female Wizard

BEST EXPERIMENTAL OR AVANT-GARDE ACT

Candlesnuffer

BEST FOLK ACT

Charm of Finches

BEST HEAVY ACT

Dr. Colossus (Surf Coast)

BEST HIP HOP ACT

DRMNGNOW (Shepparton)

BEST INTERCULTURAL ACT

Ajak Kwai

BEST JAZZ ACT

Andrea Kellar

BEST POP ACT

Alice Skye (Warrandyte)

BEST REGGAE AND DANCEHALL ACT

JahWise Productions

BEST PUNK/ROCK ACT

CIVIC

BEST SOUL, FUNK, R’N’B OR GOSPEL ACT

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks (Castlemaine/Melbourne)

Music Victoria Awards Winners 2021 (public-voted)

BEST ALBUM

(prize: $5,000 media package from Plakkit)

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Crossover (Castlemaine/Melbourne)

BEST GROUP

(prize: $2,000 voucher for Yamaha gear)

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks (Castlemaine/Melbourne)

BEST SONG

(prize: $500 cash grant from Music Victoria)

Hiatus Kaiyote – Red Room

BEST SOLO ARTIST

(prize: $1,000 voucher for Yamaha gear)

Sampa the Great

BEST BREAKTHROUGH ACT

(prize: ​​$1,000 value of custom-made merch from Soundmerch + rehearsal package from Bakehouse)

Maple Glider

BEST MUSICIAN

(prize: $1,000 voucher for Yamaha gear)

Mindy Meng Wang

BEST LIVE ACT

(prize: $3,000 outdoor billboard package from Civic Outdoor)

Amyl and The Sniffers

HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

Kylie Minogue

Pierre Baroni

