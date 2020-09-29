Music Victoria Awards To Live Stream for 2020

Music Victoria is excited to announce a new format for 2020 with their first-ever exclusive online event.

Ahead of the 16th edition of the annual Music Victoria Awards in December, the 2020 Industry Awards will take place online, beamed to wherever you may be across the state on Thursday 8 October to reveal Music Victoria’s Hall of Fame inductees and award seven of the 21 industry-voted awards as well as announce all remaining nominees for both the industry and public-voted categories.

Hosted by Music Victoria favourites and long-time Awards MCs, 3RRR’s Chris Gill and PBS Radio’s Lyndelle Wilkinson, the online event will be the first Industry Awards event that is open to the public, and will broadcast via Music Victoria’s Youtube channel. Music Victoria invites all nominees, families, friends, fans and Music Victoria Members to tune in for free from 8pm, Thursday 8 October and be a part of this historical event. Co-presenters PBS 106.7FM and RRR 102.7FM will join in the excitement with simultaneous Awards features on their radio shows Sunglasses After Dark with Phil McDougall and RRR 102.7FM program The Australian Mood with Neil Rogers.

The seven industry-voted awards that will be handed out on the night are the inaugural Outstanding Woman in Music Award (as voted by the Music Victoria Board) and the debut Best Producer Award, as well as previously recognised categories for Best Regional and Outer Suburban Venue (under 50 gigs per year), Best Regional and Outer Suburban Venue (over 50 gigs per year), Best Venue (under 500 capacity), Best Venue (over 500 capacity) and Best Festival.

The evening will also announce the two 2020 Hall of Fame inductees and will celebrate the announcements with an intimate live tribute performance on the night as a special treat for all who tune in. The Industry Awards event will announce all nominees for the remaining 14 industry-voted awards and will officially open up the online voting for the seven public-voted awards for Best Album, Best Band, Best Song, Best Solo Artist, Best Musician, Best Breakthrough Act, and Best Live Act.

Music Victoria is thrilled to announce new education sponsor JMC Academy and new beer sponsor Brick Lane Brewing, and thank departing sponsors Collarts and Mountain Goat for their support of the event over many years. They also welcome Event Partner Scene Change, whose studio will be broadcasting the Industry Awards Live Stream, and Channel 31, who will be broadcasting the Awards Ceremony in December.

Other sponsors include Yamaha & Billy Hyde Music, who are gifting a $100 voucher to all music nominees to spend on Yamaha brands (Yamaha, Line 6, Ampeg, Steinberg, Vox, Vater, EarthQuaker Devices), and Loadin.com who are awarding all festival nominees with their festival management software for free.

Major Partners Bendigo Bank will award regional category winners with $3000 cash each, and nominees of Best Song and Best Album will be awarded a paid and professionally filmed livestream event, thanks to funding from the Victorian Government’s Victoria Together Program.

Music Victoria also thanks Major Partners City of Melbourne and Melbourne Recital Centre for their ongoing support of the Music Victoria Awards.

All remaining categories not handed out at the Industry Awards will be recognised on the night of the official 2020 Music Victoria Awards, taking place on Wednesday 9 December at the Melbourne Recital Centre for the 16th instalment. Stay tuned for further event information.

2020 Music Industry Awards live-streamed event

Thursday 8 October

8.00pm – 9.00pm

via Music Victoria’s Youtube

Live Stream also accessible via

www.musicvictoria.com.au

Categories awarded at the event:

Best Regional and Outer Suburban Venue (under 50 gigs per year)

Best Regional and Outer Suburban Venue (over 50 gigs per year)

Best Venue (under 500 capacity)

Best Venue (over 500 capacity)

Best Festival

Best Producer

Outstanding Woman in Music Award

Other Announcements

Hall of Fame Inductees

Nominees for the industry-voted categories:

Best Blues Album

Best Country Album

Best Electronic Act

Best Experimental or Avant-Garde Act

Best Folk Album

Best Jazz Album

Best Heavy Album

Best Hip Hop Act

Best Reggae and Dancehall Act

Best Rock/Punk Album

Best Soul, Funk, R’n’B or Gospel Album

Best Emerging First Peoples Act (Archie Roach Foundation Award for Emerging Talent)

Best Intercultural Music Act

Best Regional and Outer Suburban Act

Plus public-voted categories:

Best Album

Best Band

Best Song

Best Solo Artist

Best Musician

Best Breakthrough Act

Best Live Act

Voting for all public-voted categories open Thursday 8 October.

