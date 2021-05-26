 Nai Palm of Haitus Kaiyote Signs On For Record Store Day 2021 - Noise11.com
Nai Palm of Hiatus Kaiyote, Noise11, Photo

Nai Palm of Hiatus Kaiyote

Nai Palm of Haitus Kaiyote Signs On For Record Store Day 2021

by Paul Cashmere on May 26, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

Nai Palm of Haitus Kaiyote will join Hilltop Hoods as Record Store Day Australia ambassador for 2021.

“Vinyl is forever. Every time I go for dig locally, I find our music stacked and represented hard, Nai Palm said in a statement. “ I often sign as many as I can when I’m there and many of the owners are dear friends to me.

She said she found solace in a record store during the past year. “In this pandemic where we can’t travel it is always refreshing to go to the record store and travel sonically. Record stores go hand in hand with the local music scene. They go above and beyond to allow creatives to blossom and thrive. It is a comforting ritual to dip into a cosy wax house and explore the music of the world”.

Every Hailtus Kayote record to date has been mixed for vinyl. “Even when we are making a record the sole purpose of mix and time length is to best accommodate how it will exist on record. Playing records is the sonic equivalent of nestling up to a fire. Warm and inviting. In an age of modern technology where you are in inundated with choice and playlists there’s something sacred about putting on a record and listening start to finish. It comforts the soul.

Nai Palm’s store of choice is Northside Records in Fitzroy. “I love going to Northside to see a performance and see people trickle out into the street like confetti. Stopping traffic for the love of music,” she said.

Record Store Day will take place over 12 June and 17 July in 2021.

June 12 will be the bigger of the two days. Around two thirds of the limited edition records will be released for June and we will also party but scaled down to keep it safe. Expect live music, deals and discounts, as well as lots of lovely vinyl, but also expect timed appointments to ensure stores don’t get too crowded, distanced queues and, in some stores, there will be one way systems with marshals. There will also be lots of sanitiser for safe crate digging. Each store will decide what they are able and comfortable to do but expect it to be just a little bit more sedate compared with pre-COVID.

July 17 will be more about the more limited edition releases, with the final third of the list available on this day. This will be all a more chilled day for ‘come on down to your local store for treasures’ and there won’t be the party elements.

Hilltop Hoods were announced as 2021 Record Store Day ambassadors last week.

www.recordstoreday.com.au

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Falls Festival Day 2. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

The Scientists Negativity
The Scientists To Release ‘Negativity’ in June

The Scientists have a new album coming in June. ‘Negativity’ is out June 11. Henry Rollins previewed the song ‘I Wasn’t Good At Picking Friends’ on his radio show on KCRW last weekend.

4 hours ago
Custard
Custard To Spend The Second Half Of 2021 Touring

Custard will hit the road in July to tour ‘Respect All Lifeforms’, their 2020 album that was sidelined due to the pandemic.

5 hours ago
Bill Bailey
Bill Bailey To Return To Australia In October

Comedian Bill Bailey will return to Australia in October for Adrian Bohm.

8 hours ago
Spiff and Fifi
Remember Def FX? Check Out Spiff & Fifi Covering Suzi Quatro and Chris Norman

In 1990 Fiona Horne started what would be the majority of her 1990s fronting Sydney’s Def FX. In the late 80s, Dave Hopkins was creating skate-punk in Hellmenn. Now is 2021 Fiona and Dave are Spiff & Fifi and they are covering Suzi Quatro and Chris Norman.

1 day ago
Grace Farriss
Grace Farriss, Daughter of INXS Legend Andrew Farriss, Releases Debut Album

Grace Farriss, the daughter of Andrew Farriss of INXS, has released her debut album ‘Grace’.

2 days ago
Delta Goodrem photo by Ros O'Gorman
Australian Albums: Delta Goodrem ‘Bridge Over Troubled Dreams’ Debuts At No 1

Delta Goodrem sees her seventh studio album "Bridge Over Troubled Dreams" become her fifth No.1 Album in Australia this week.

2 days ago
Atlas Genius, Image, Ian Laidlaw, Photo
Adelaide’s Atlas Genius To Release First Song In Three Years

Adelaide’s Atlas Genius are back with a new track. ‘Elegant Strangers’ is their first song in three years.

5 days ago