Nai Palm of Haitus Kaiyote Signs On For Record Store Day 2021 - Noise11.com

Nai Palm of Haitus Kaiyote will join Hilltop Hoods as Record Store Day Australia ambassador for 2021.

“Vinyl is forever. Every time I go for dig locally, I find our music stacked and represented hard, Nai Palm said in a statement. “ I often sign as many as I can when I’m there and many of the owners are dear friends to me.

She said she found solace in a record store during the past year. “In this pandemic where we can’t travel it is always refreshing to go to the record store and travel sonically. Record stores go hand in hand with the local music scene. They go above and beyond to allow creatives to blossom and thrive. It is a comforting ritual to dip into a cosy wax house and explore the music of the world”.

Every Hailtus Kayote record to date has been mixed for vinyl. “Even when we are making a record the sole purpose of mix and time length is to best accommodate how it will exist on record. Playing records is the sonic equivalent of nestling up to a fire. Warm and inviting. In an age of modern technology where you are in inundated with choice and playlists there’s something sacred about putting on a record and listening start to finish. It comforts the soul.

Nai Palm’s store of choice is Northside Records in Fitzroy. “I love going to Northside to see a performance and see people trickle out into the street like confetti. Stopping traffic for the love of music,” she said.

Record Store Day will take place over 12 June and 17 July in 2021.

June 12 will be the bigger of the two days. Around two thirds of the limited edition records will be released for June and we will also party but scaled down to keep it safe. Expect live music, deals and discounts, as well as lots of lovely vinyl, but also expect timed appointments to ensure stores don’t get too crowded, distanced queues and, in some stores, there will be one way systems with marshals. There will also be lots of sanitiser for safe crate digging. Each store will decide what they are able and comfortable to do but expect it to be just a little bit more sedate compared with pre-COVID.

July 17 will be more about the more limited edition releases, with the final third of the list available on this day. This will be all a more chilled day for ‘come on down to your local store for treasures’ and there won’t be the party elements.

Hilltop Hoods were announced as 2021 Record Store Day ambassadors last week.

