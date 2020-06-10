Ne-Yo Honours George Floyd In Emotional Performance

R&B star Ne-Yo choked back tears as he delivered an emotional performance at the funeral of George Floyd in Houston, Texas on Tuesday.

The singer was invited to take part in the service at the Fountain of Praise Church to bid farewell to Floyd, an African-American man killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota last month after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

His death has sparked Black Lives Matter protests across the world, and on Tuesday, Ne-Yo joined Floyd’s family for the funeral, where fellow mourners included Jamie Foxx, Channing Tatum, Houston rappers Slim Thug and Paul Wall, singer Leela James, and boxing champ Floyd Mayweather, Jr. – who had paid for Floyd’s gold casket.

“This man changed the world, he changed the world for the better,” the 40-year-old told the crowd, before sharing a cover of Boyz II Men track It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday.

Civil rights leader Reverend Al Sharpton gave a eulogy at the event, which also featured a pre-recorded video message from former U.S. Vice President and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments