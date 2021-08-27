(Nearly All) Red Hot Summer Shows Rescheduled For January 2022 - Noise11.com

Most of the upcoming Red Hot Summer shows have been rescheduled into 2022. New dates have been announced for January and February.

In a statement promoter Duane McDonald says, “We are disappointed to advise that due to the ongoing situation with COVID-19, which includes event and border restrictions, many of the dates slated for October and November 2021 have been rescheduled. The good news is that rather than cancel, our artists have come together and are looking forward to getting back on stage in January and February.”

The Bendigo show in regional Victoria, scheduled for November 13, is still going ahead as planned.

Red Hot Summer features Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus, Jon Stevens, Diesel, Vika & Linda and Chris Cheney.

Saturday 13th November 2021

Bendigo Jockey Club, BENDIGO VIC

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

*** SOLD OUT ***

RESCHEDULED DATES FOR THE 2021 RED HOT SUMMER TOUR

Saturday 15th January 2022

Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

*** SOLD OUT ***

Sunday 16th January 2022

Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

*** SOLD OUT ***

Saturday 22nd January 2022

Roche Estate, POKOLBIN NSW

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 23rd January 2022

Mount Penang Parkland, KARIONG NSW

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 5th February 2022

Westport Park, PORT MACQUARIE NSW

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 12th February 2022

Berry Showgrounds, BERRY NSW

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 27th February 2022

Stage 88, CANBERRA ACT

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

*** new venue ***

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments