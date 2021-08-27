 (Nearly All) Red Hot Summer Shows Rescheduled For January 2022 - Noise11.com
(Nearly All) Red Hot Summer Shows Rescheduled For January 2022

by Paul Cashmere on August 27, 2021

Most of the upcoming Red Hot Summer shows have been rescheduled into 2022. New dates have been announced for January and February.

In a statement promoter Duane McDonald says, “We are disappointed to advise that due to the ongoing situation with COVID-19, which includes event and border restrictions, many of the dates slated for October and November 2021 have been rescheduled. The good news is that rather than cancel, our artists have come together and are looking forward to getting back on stage in January and February.”

The Bendigo show in regional Victoria, scheduled for November 13, is still going ahead as planned.

Red Hot Summer features Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus, Jon Stevens, Diesel, Vika & Linda and Chris Cheney.

Saturday 13th November 2021
Bendigo Jockey Club, BENDIGO VIC
*** SOLD OUT ***

RESCHEDULED DATES FOR THE 2021 RED HOT SUMMER TOUR

Saturday 15th January 2022
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC
*** SOLD OUT ***

Sunday 16th January 2022
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC
*** SOLD OUT ***

Saturday 22nd January 2022
Roche Estate, POKOLBIN NSW
Sunday 23rd January 2022
Mount Penang Parkland, KARIONG NSW
Saturday 5th February 2022
Westport Park, PORT MACQUARIE NSW
Saturday 12th February 2022
Berry Showgrounds, BERRY NSW
Sunday 27th February 2022
Stage 88, CANBERRA ACT
*** new venue ***

