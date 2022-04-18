Neil Finn Has Covid, Crowded House Postpone Remainder of Dates - Noise11.com

The remaining dates on the Crowded House Dreamers Are Waiting Tour have been postponed after Neil Finn tested positive to Covid on Monday and is now isolating for seven days.

Neil Finn said, “I am absolutely crushed to have to postpone the last 4 shows of our Australian tour as I tested positive yesterday morning for Covid. In these very difficult conditions for touring, we were staying in our bubble and observing very strict protocols but somehow the virus still slipped through. I am relieved to be only experiencing mild symptoms at this stage and grateful for the protection that my triple boosted vaccination is providing.

I am so sorry to disappoint our fans this coming week, but rest assured we will be back to make good.”

These 4 shows are: Hobart’s Mystate Bank Arena tonight, Canberra’s Royal Theatre on April 21, and A Day On The Green dates at Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong on April 23, and Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley, on April 24.

Rescheduled dates, also including the band’s 3 sold out Perth shows, will be announced soon. All existing ticket holders will be notified of rescheduled dates via the official ticketing agency and are requested to retain their tickets. Original purchases will be valid for the new dates without the need for exchange.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

