Neil Young Announces His Bootleg Series and Withdraws from Farm-Aid - Noise11.com

Neil Young & Crazy Horse, The Plenary, Melbourne, Australia, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Neil Young & Crazy Horse, The Plenary, Melbourne, Australia, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Neil Young Announces His Bootleg Series and Withdraws from Farm-Aid

by Paul Cashmere on August 20, 2021

Neil Young will release as series of Bootleg albums starting with a 1970 Carnegie Hall recording recorded in April 1070.

In a statement Young said:

CARNEGIE HALL is the first in our NYA Bootleg series.

This first performance has never been heard. We recorded this great concert in high res analog as it was going down.
Bootlegs of the second show have been floating around for years, but never this – the very first show! It’s raw and real!

All NYA subscribers will be able to pre-order now (from 8am on the 18th thru the 19th), prior to the public presale that begins on Aug. 20. You will have two days to preview one of the tracks here at NYA and order it before anyone else.

The full album will be available for streaming on NYA on the evening of Sept 28, 48 hours before it’s released anywhere else.

Don’t miss it!

Tracklisting for Carnegie Hall December 1970 is:
Down By The River
Cinnamon Girl
I Am A Child
Expecting To Fly
The Loner
Wonderin’
Helpless
Southern Man
Nowadays Clancy Can’t Even Sing
Sugar Mountain
On The Way Home
Tell Me Why
Only Love Can Break Your Heart
Old Man
After The Goldrush
Flying On The Ground Is Wrong
Cowgirl In The Sand
Don’t Let It Bring You Down
Birds
Bad Fog Of Loneliness
Ohio
See The Sky About To Rain
Dance Dance Dance

Other releases on the way include the 1973 Under The Rainbow concert recorded during the Tonight’s The Night tour and a Ducks show from 1977.

Meanwhile Neil has withdrawn from Farm Aid because of the pandemic.

In a second statement he said,

Lots is going on in our world right now. I find myself wondering whether Farmaid will be safe for everyone with the Covid pandemic surging. I worry about that. I don’t want to let anybody down, but still can’t shake the feeling that it might not be safe for everyone. I worry about audiences coming together in these times. The show is sold out.

All you people who can’t go to a concert because you still don’t feel safe, I stand with you. I don’t want you to see me playing and think it’s safe now. I don’t want to play until you feel safe, and it is indeed, safe.

My soul tells me it would be wrong to risk having anyone die because they wanted to hear music and be with friends.
No matter where you are. I am with you. Do what you must, but think it through. We will be back. There is much work to do together.

Since we know vaccinated people can catch and spread Covid, I worry about the children who could become infected after Farmaid, just by being with someone, maybe a parent, who caught the virus at Farmaid and didn’t know it. There are already too many children in hospitals.

While I respect Willie, John and Dave’s decisions to stick with it and play, I am not of the same mind. It is a tough call.

As time passes, I hope the path ahead will become clear.
be well

love

ny

