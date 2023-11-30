Neil Young Fans, Start Saving, Archives Volume III Is On The Way - Noise11.com

Neil Young fans are in for a massive injection of unreleased Neil music in 2024 with the release of the Archives Volume 3 box set.

Young revealed details of the third edition of his box set series in a Zoom with fans this week and it’s a chunky addition spanning 1977-1987.

Neil Young info site thrasherswheat.org has reported the NYA Patron Zoom call with Neil who has revealed the contents of the upcoming box set.

According to Toby of ThrashersWheat we can expect:

Discs 1&2: “Across The Water”. Crazy Horse

Disc 3: “Hitching Judy” – 1976 tour solo then Crazy Horse

Disc 4: “Snapshot in Time” – audio documentary with Linda and Nicolette from ’76 ’77 practising Stars and Bars

Disc 5: “Windward Passage”. Ducks live Santa Cruz!

Disc 6: “Oceanside Countryside” 11 unreleased songs included

Disc 7: “Union Hall” rehearsal for concert with Nicolette. Includes losing end, lady wing shot, please help me I’m falling

Disc 8: “Boarding House” acoustic film

Disc 9: “Boarding House” devo sessions film!

Disc 10: “Sedan Delivery” rust never sleeps period but different tracks – bright sunny day, Cortez

Disc 11: “Coastline” – Summer 1980 – stay in power, winter winds, sunny inside

Disc 12: “Trans EP” of the vocoder only tracks and Johnny’s Island”- orig silver gold , raining paradise, big pearl, soul of a woman, love hotel

Disc 13: “Evolution” from 1983 – california sunset, shockingpinks stuff, hard luck stories, I got a problem, your love

Disc 14: “Touch the Night” from 1984. Crazy Horse tracks Violent Side (must be the Catalyst version!!!!), all unreleased, touch the night

Discs 15 & 16: “Grey Riders” International Harvesters from 1984 ’85 San Jose June 6 – soul of a woman , nothing is perfect, time off for good behaviour

Neil mentions that many of the discs have “Original versions” which he explains means they are first time ever recorded and the essence of the song is more pronounced

Disc 16: “Road of Plenty” – drifter, hippy dream, road of plenty (orig Eldorado), when your lonely heart breaks. No mention of 60-0 but fingers crossed

Disc 17: “Summer Songs” 1987

There are around 4/5 films. No Rusted Out Garage or Trans animation. Otherwise this will be epic. I’m particularly keen to hear original versions of the Landing on Water without the 80s production.

The first Neil Young Archives box set (Volume 1) was released on 2 June, 2009. Around that time I recall catching up with Neil’s manager Elliot Roberts and asking him when the The Archive series would be completed (ie: the current box is up to the current album). His response “never in our lifetime”. Sadly for Elliot that was true. One of the nicest men in showbiz passed away in 2019.

Volume II of the archive box sets was released on 20 November, 2020. That box covers 1972 to 1976.

A date for Volume III was not started but is expected in the first half of 2024.

Thrashers Wheat is a excellent source for all-things Neil Young.

