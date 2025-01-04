Neil Young Juggles Up Another Version of ‘Oceanside/Countryside’ - Noise11.com

Just months after releasing what we thought was the unreleased Neil Young album ‘Oceanside/Countryside’ Neil has announced a new version with a completely different tracklisting.

‘Oceanside/Countryside’ was officially released (or so we thought) as CD 4 on ‘Archives Volume III’ in 2024.

When Archives Volume III was released in 2024 Neil said of ‘Oceanside/Countryside’, “After I was with The Ducks, I went to Florida and got on a boat called The WN Ragland, an old sailing ship, a Baltic trader. We recorded there at a studio called Triad. I loved it there. I did a lot of acoustic things and I did a few overdubs on them but it was mostly just me and my guitar doing ‘Oceanside/Countryside’.

“A lot of cool songs came out of that that made it onto other albums. This was not released. This is an unreleased one”.

Oceanside Countryside (1977): Neil Young

1. Rap

2. Field of Opportunity (previously unreleased mix)

3. It Might Have Been (previously unreleased version)

4. Dance Dance Dance (previously unreleased version)

5. Rap

6. Pocahontas (previously unreleased mix)

7. Peace of Mind (previously unreleased mix)

8. Sail Away (previously unreleased mix)

9. Human Highway (previously unreleased mix)

10. Comes A Time (previously unreleased version)

11. Lost In Space (previously released on Hawks & Doves)

12. Goin’ Back (previously unreleased mix)

But that isn’t the tracklisting for the 2025 version of ‘Oceanside/Countryside’.

In a new statement Neil says, “This analog original album was recorded in 1977 and unreleased. These songs are the original mixes done at the time of the recordings in the order I planned for the album. I sang the vocals and played the instruments on Oceanside in Florida at Triad studios and Malibu at Indigo studio. I sang the vocals and recorded with my great band of friends, Ben Keith, Joe Osborn, Karl T. Himmel, and Rufus Thibodeaux at Crazy Mama’s in Nashville on Countryside. I hope you enjoy this treasure of an Analog Original recording, recorded by Tim Mulligan, as much as I do. Listening to it now, I think I should have put it out back then”.

The 2024 tracklisting is:

TRACKLIST:

Side One: Oceanside

01 “Sail Away”

02 “Lost In Space”

03 “Captain Kennedy” (not on 2024 version)

04 “Goin’ Back”

05 “Human Highway”

Side Two: Countryside

01 “Field Of Opportunity”

02 “Dance Dance Dance”

03 “The Old Homestead” (not on 2024 version)

04 “It Might Have Been”

05 “Pocahontas”

On Archives Volume III ‘Captain Kennedy’ is on the ‘Hitchhiking Judy’ disc and ‘The Old Homestead’ surfaced as its own disc ‘The Old Homestead’ on Archives Volume II’.

With a 2024 ‘Oceanside/Countryside’ and now this new 2025 version Neil’s archives are getting sloppy and confusing and not to mention expensive and flippant for completists. It was great that the album was released in 2024 on Volume III but totally confusing to have an alternate version in 2025. Neil, what are you doing?

Side One: Oceanside credits:

1. Sail Away

Produced by Neil Young

Recorded at Triad Studios, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, September 12, 1977 with Michael Laskow and Paul Kaminsky.

Neil Young: Guitar, Vocals

2. Lost In Space

Produced by Neil Young

Recorded at Triad Recording Studios, Ft. Lauderdale with Michael Laskow and Paul Kaminsky.

Neil Young: Guitar, Vocals

3. Captain Kennedy

Produced by David Briggs, Tim Mulligan & Neil Young

Recorded at Indigo Ranch Studios, Malibu with Richard Kaplan

Neil Young: Guitar, Harmonica, Piano, Vocals

Greg Thomas: Drums

Dennis Belfield: Bass

Ben Keith: Steel Guitar & Dobro

Rufus Thibodeaux: Fiddle

4. Goin’ Back

Produced by Neil Young

Recorded at Triad Studios, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, September 16, 1977 with Michael Laskow and Paul Kaminsky

Neil Young: Guitar, Stringman, Vocals

5 Human Highway

Produced by Neil Young

Recorded at Triad Studios, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, September 14, 1977 with Michael Laskow and Paul Kaminsky

Neil Young: Guitar, Vocals

Side Two: Countryside credits:

1. Field Of Opportunity

Produced by: Neil Young & Ben Keith

Recorded at: Crazy Mama’s, Nashville, TN, May 3, 1977

Neil Young: Guitar, Vocals

Ben Keith: Pedal Steel Guitar

Rufus Thibodeaux: Fiddle

Joe Osborn: Bass

Karl T. Himmel: Drums

2. Dance Dance Dance

Produced by: Neil Young & Ben Keith

Recorded at: Crazy Mama’s, Nashville, TN, May 3, 1977

Neil Young: Guitar, Vocals

Ben Keith: Dobro

Rufus Thibodeaux: Fiddle

Joe Osborn: Bass

Karl T. Himmel: Drums

3. The Old Homestead

Produced by: David Briggs, Elliot Mazer, Tim Mulligan & Neil Young

Recorded at: Quadrafonic Sound Studio, Nashville and Broken Arrow Studio, Redwood City, CA with Elliot Mazer

Neil Young: Guitar, Harmonica, Piano

Levon Helm: Drums

Tim Drummond: Bass

Ben Keith: Steel Guitar, Dobro

Rufus Thibodeaux: Fiddle

Tom Scribner: Saw Player

Levon Helm appears courtesy of MCA Records Inc.

4. It Might Have Been

Produced by: Neil Young & Ben Keith

Recorded at: Crazy Mama’s, Nashville, TN, May 3, 1977

Neil Young: Guitar, Vocal

Ben Keith: Pedal Steel Guitar

Rufus Thibodeaux: Fiddle

Joe Osborn: Bass

Karl T. Himmel: Drums

5. Pocahontas

Produced by: David Briggs and Neil Young

Recorded at: Indigo/Triad, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, September 4, 1977 with Michael Laskow and Paul Kaminsky.

Neil Young: Guitars, Vocals

Look for the standalone ‘Oceanside/Countryside’ on 14 February 2025.

