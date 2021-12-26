Neil Young Dropped A Surprise Album On Christmas Day - Noise11.com

Neil Young has added a previously unreleased album to his archives. ‘Summer Songs’, released on 25 December 2021 is a fully sequenced by unreleased album from 1987.

Young plays almost all of the instruments on the album recorded at his Broken Arrow Ranch studio.

Two of the songs , ‘American Dream’ and ‘Name of Love’, would later appear on Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s 1988 ‘American Dream’ album.

‘Wrecking Ball’, ‘Hangin’ On A Limb’, and ‘Someday’ were included on 1989’s ‘Freedom’.

‘One of These Days’ was on the 1992 album ‘Harvest Moon’ and ‘For The Love Of A Man’ didn’t appear until 25 years later on ‘Psychedelic Pill’.

Summer Songs tracklisting

American Dream (eventually on CSYN ‘American Dream’, 1989)

Last Of His Kind

Someday (eventually on Freedom, 1989)

For The Love of Man (eventually on Psychedelic Pill, 2012)

One of These Days (eventually on Harvest Moon, 1992)

Wrecking Ball (eventually on Freedom, 1989)

Hangin’ On A Limb (eventually on Freedom, 1989)

Name of Love (eventually on CSYN ‘American Dream’, 1989)

‘Last Of His Kind’, the only previously unreleased song, popped up in 1993 and 1999 at Live Aid.

Neil Young posted the following ‘Summer Songs’ info:

Happy Holidays everyone! I think you will enjoy this very cool recording – lost for years, but not forgotten. Now a gift. NYA’s files reveal the whole history. American Dream feels more real than ever. How could somethin’ so good go bad so fast? Wow, that was a little sad. But things are still good down on the farm right? Not so fast. Thanks Willie, John, Dave, Carolyn, Annie, for all you’ve done.

It’s an honour being there with you. Replanting for next year? The farmer’s wife, the children, the animals. the birds. Kinda leaves you hangin’. We can win.

They’re pipin’ music in….yer gettin it…..someday. Remember the old songs? This ones for you! Rommel. We all have to fly.

God weren’t meant to comment.

We might see His face someday.

Some day. Lots of love folks.

Hold me baby. Give me all the love you have to give

We won’t have to wait someday

Let the angels ring the bells in the holy halls, may they hear the voice that calls to them….Down the dusty road to the forest church in the billowing sky ….for the love of man. DOWN THE DUSTY ROAD TO THE FOREST CHURCH…..IN THE BILLOWING SKY

FOR THE LOVE OF MAN

I’m gonna try to thank them all.

I’m gonna thank that old country fiddler.

like leaves from an old maple…..weak…strong….

booze. the words are all different. You always disappear.

When the melody through the window called,

he knew he had to go

she gave it all she gave…she taught him how to dance.

Do it in the name of love.

you hold the future in your hand.

to every boy and every girl,

you hold the future.

Produced by the Volume Dealers

Mastered by Tim Mulligan

