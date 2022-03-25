Neil Young Next Archive Series Release Is ‘Dorothy Chandler Pavilion 1971’ - Noise11.com

Neil Young’s next instalment of his archive series is yet another early 70s live recording. This time it is ‘Dorothy Chandler Pavilion 1971’.

Young has shared a video for ‘Don’t Let It Bring Me Down’ as a preview to the released coming on 6 May 2022.

‘Dorothy Chandler Pavilion 1971’ was recorded on 1 February, 1971 at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles. In 2021 Young released ‘Young Shakespeare’ recorded on 22 January, 1971 at Shakespeare Theatre in Connecticut, 10 days before this new album. That album was recorded just three days after ‘Live At Massey Hall 1971’, recorded 19 January 1971 at Massey Hall on Ontario, Canada.

Young has fixated this period of his career with ‘Dorothy Chandler Pavilion 1971’ becoming the fifth live Neil Young album to be released recorded over the 11 month period from March 1970 to February 1971. Young’s ‘Live At Fillmore East’ with Crazy Horse was recorded on 6 and 7 March 1970, just 10 months before these albums. There is also ‘Live At The Cellar Door’, released in 2013 and recorded November 30 to 2 December 1970, two months before the Dorothy Chandler album.

The albums previews songs that would appear later on the ‘Harvest’ album in 1972, ‘Time Fades Away’ of 1973 and ‘On The Beach’ in 1974 but were unreleased at the time.

The full tracklisting for ‘Dorothy Chandler Pavilion 1971’ is:

On The Way Home (from Buffalo Springfield, Last Time Around, 1968)

Tell Me Why (from After The Gold Rush, 1970)

Old Man (from Harvest, 1972)

Journey Through The Past (from Time Fades Away, 1973)

Cowgirl In The Sand (from Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere, 1969)

Heart of Gold (from Harvest, 1972)

A Man Needs A Maid (from Harvest, 1972)

Sugar Mountain (b-side of The Loner, 1969)

Don’t Let It Bring Me Down (from After The Gold Rush, 1970)

Love In Mind (from Time Fades Away, 1973)

The Needle and the Damage Done (from Harvest, 1972)

Ohio (from Crosby Stills Nash & Young, 4 Way Street, 1971)

See The Sky About To Rain (from On The Beach, 1974)

I Am A Child (from Buffalo Springfield, Retrospective, 1969)

Dance Dance Dance (from Crazy Horse, Crazy Horse, 1971)

