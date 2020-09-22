Neil Young Reveals Details Of Neil Young Archives II Box

When Elliott Roberts told me at SXSW years ago that Neil Young’s Archives would catch up with real-time “not in our lifetime” he wasn’t kidding. It definitely didn’t happen in his lifetime, or the lifetime of Larry Johnson who started the project with Neil and Elliott.

‘Neil Young Archives Vol II’ comes 11 years after Box 1and it only goes up to 1976. There is still another 44 years of Young’s vault to include yet.

Box II features many previously and new unreleased versions of Young’s songs from the period 1972-1976. A disappointment with Vol II is that it includes a number of already released archive albums fans have already been asked to purchase.

Young fans would have ‘Roxy: Tonight’s The Night Live’ released in 2018, ‘Tuscaloosa’ released 2019 and ‘Homegrown’ in 2020. (2018’s ‘Songs For Judy’ recorded November 1976 isn’t included in this box. I assume it will be in the next one … one day).

Archives II will be released in November.

Disc 1 (1972-1973)

Everybody’s Alone

Letter From ‘Nam *

Monday Morning #

The Bridge #

Time Fades Away #

Come Along and Say You Will *

Goodbye Christmas on the Shore *

Last Trip to Tulsa

The Loner #

Sweet Joni *

Yonder Stands the Sinner

L.A. (Story)

L.A. #

Human Highway #

Disc 2 (1973)

Tuscaloosa

Here We Go in the Years

After the Gold Rush

Out on the Weekend

Harvest

Old Man

Heart of Gold

Time Fades Away

Lookout Joe

New Mama

Alabama

Don’t Be Denied

Disc 3 (1973)

Tonight’s the Night

Speakin’ Out Jam #

Everybody’s Alone #

Tired Eyes

Tonight’s the Night

Mellow My Mind

World on a String

Speakin’ Out

Raised on Robbery (Joni Mitchell song) *

Roll Another Number

New Mama

Albuquerque

Tonight’s the Night Part II

Disc 4 (1973)

Roxy: Tonight’s the Night Live

Tonight’s the Night

Mellow My Mind

World on a String

Speakin’ Out

Albuquerque

New Mama

Roll Another Number

Tired Eyes

Tonight’s the Night Part II

Walk On

The Losing End #

Disc 5 (1974)

Walk On

Winterlong

Walk On

Bad Fog of Loneliness #

Borrowed Tune

Traces #

For the Turnstiles

Ambulance Blues

Motion Pictures

On the Beach

Revolution Blues

Vampire Blues

Greensleeves *

Disc 6 (1974)

The Old Homestead

Love/Art Blues #

Through My Sails #

Homefires *

Pardon My Heart #

Hawaiian Sunrise #

LA Girls and Ocean Boys *

Pushed It Over the End #

On the Beach #

Vacancy #

One More Sign #

Frozen Man *

Give Me Strength #

Bad News Comes to Town #

Changing Highways #

Love/Art Blues #

The Old Homestead

Daughters *

Deep Forbidden Lake

Love/Art Blues #

Disc 7 (1974)

Homegrown

Separate Ways

Try

Mexico

Love Is a Rose

Homegrown

Florida

Kansas

We Don’t Smoke It No More

White Line

Vacancy

Little Wing

Star of Bethlehem

Disc 8 (1975)

Dume

Ride My Llama #

Cortez the Killer

Don’t Cry No Tears

Born to Run *

Barstool Blues

Danger Bird

Stupid Girl

Kansas #

Powderfinger #

Hawaii #

Drive Back

Lookin’ for a Love

Pardon My Heart

Too Far Gone #

Pocahontas #

No One Seems to Know #

Disc 9 (1976)

Look Out for My Love

Like a Hurricane

Lotta Love

Lookin’ for a Love

Separate Ways #

Let It Shine #

Long May You Run

Fontainebleau

Traces #

Mellow My Mind #

Midnight on the Bay #

Stringman #

Mediterranean *

Ocean Girl #

Midnight on the Bay #

Human Highway #

Disc 10 (1976)

Odeon Budokan

The Old Laughing Lady #

After the Gold Rush #

Too Far Gone #

Old Man #

Stringman #

Don’t Cry No Tears #

Cowgirl in the Sand #

Lotta Love #

Drive Back #

Cortez the Killer #

