Neil Young Reveals Details Of Neil Young Archives II Box

When Elliott Roberts told me at SXSW years ago that Neil Young’s Archives would catch up with real-time “not in our lifetime” he wasn’t kidding. It definitely didn’t happen in his lifetime, or the lifetime of Larry Johnson who started the project with Neil and Elliott.
‘Neil Young Archives Vol II’ comes 11 years after Box 1and it only goes up to 1976. There is still another 44 years of Young’s vault to include yet.
Box II features many previously and new unreleased versions of Young’s songs from the period 1972-1976. A disappointment with Vol II is that it includes a number of already released archive albums fans have already been asked to purchase.
Young fans would have ‘Roxy: Tonight’s The Night Live’ released in 2018, ‘Tuscaloosa’ released 2019 and ‘Homegrown’ in 2020. (2018’s ‘Songs For Judy’ recorded November 1976 isn’t included in this box. I assume it will be in the next one … one day).
Archives II will be released in November.
Disc 1 (1972-1973)
Everybody’s Alone
Letter From ‘Nam *
Monday Morning #
The Bridge #
Time Fades Away #
Come Along and Say You Will *
Goodbye Christmas on the Shore *
Last Trip to Tulsa
The Loner #
Sweet Joni *
Yonder Stands the Sinner
L.A. (Story)
L.A. #
Human Highway #
Disc 2 (1973)
Tuscaloosa
Here We Go in the Years
After the Gold Rush
Out on the Weekend
Harvest
Old Man
Heart of Gold
Time Fades Away
Lookout Joe
New Mama
Alabama
Don’t Be Denied
Disc 3 (1973)
Tonight’s the Night
Speakin’ Out Jam #
Everybody’s Alone #
Tired Eyes
Tonight’s the Night
Mellow My Mind
World on a String
Speakin’ Out
Raised on Robbery (Joni Mitchell song) *
Roll Another Number
New Mama
Albuquerque
Tonight’s the Night Part II
Disc 4 (1973)
Roxy: Tonight’s the Night Live
Tonight’s the Night
Mellow My Mind
World on a String
Speakin’ Out
Albuquerque
New Mama
Roll Another Number
Tired Eyes
Tonight’s the Night Part II
Walk On
The Losing End #
Disc 5 (1974)
Walk On
Winterlong
Walk On
Bad Fog of Loneliness #
Borrowed Tune
Traces #
For the Turnstiles
Ambulance Blues
Motion Pictures
On the Beach
Revolution Blues
Vampire Blues
Greensleeves *
Disc 6 (1974)
The Old Homestead
Love/Art Blues #
Through My Sails #
Homefires *
Pardon My Heart #
Hawaiian Sunrise #
LA Girls and Ocean Boys *
Pushed It Over the End #
On the Beach #
Vacancy #
One More Sign #
Frozen Man *
Give Me Strength #
Bad News Comes to Town #
Changing Highways #
Love/Art Blues #
The Old Homestead
Daughters *
Deep Forbidden Lake
Love/Art Blues #
Disc 7 (1974)
Homegrown
Separate Ways
Try
Mexico
Love Is a Rose
Homegrown
Florida
Kansas
We Don’t Smoke It No More
White Line
Vacancy
Little Wing
Star of Bethlehem
Disc 8 (1975)
Dume
Ride My Llama #
Cortez the Killer
Don’t Cry No Tears
Born to Run *
Barstool Blues
Danger Bird
Stupid Girl
Kansas #
Powderfinger #
Hawaii #
Drive Back
Lookin’ for a Love
Pardon My Heart
Too Far Gone #
Pocahontas #
No One Seems to Know #
Disc 9 (1976)
Look Out for My Love
Like a Hurricane
Lotta Love
Lookin’ for a Love
Separate Ways #
Let It Shine #
Long May You Run
Fontainebleau
Traces #
Mellow My Mind #
Midnight on the Bay #
Stringman #
Mediterranean *
Ocean Girl #
Midnight on the Bay #
Human Highway #
Disc 10 (1976)
Odeon Budokan
The Old Laughing Lady #
After the Gold Rush #
Too Far Gone #
Old Man #
Stringman #
Don’t Cry No Tears #
Cowgirl in the Sand #
Lotta Love #
Drive Back #
Cortez the Killer #
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook