Neil Young Wants His Music Removed From Spotify - Noise11.com

Neil Young Wants His Music Removed From Spotify

by Music-News.com on January 26, 2022

Neil Young has demanded Spotify executives remove his music from the streaming service due to their partnership with podcaster Joe Rogan.

In a letter posted to his website on Monday, which has since been deleted, Young asked his management team and record label to urgently investigate the matter.

“I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them. Please act on this immediately today and keep me informed of the time schedule,” he wrote.

Young declared he wanted company bosses to act “immediately TODAY”.

“I want all my music off their platform,” he continued. “They can have (Joe) Rogan or Young. Not both.”

Rogan, who hosts the popular podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, has been criticised throughout the course of the Covid-19 pandemic for his controversial stance on vaccines.

Related Posts

Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan Sells His Master Recordings To Sony

Bob Dylan has sold his entire back catalogue of recorded music to Sony Music Entertainment.

19 hours ago
Meat Loaf - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Queen’s Guards Pay Tribute To Meat Loaf

The guards of Queen Elizabeth have paid tribute to Meat Loaf with a rendition of his classic hit ‘I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)’.

21 hours ago
Daddy Cool Ross Wilson and Ross Hannaford photo by Ros O'Gorman
Daddy Cool ‘Eagle Rock’ Clip Restored and Colourized For First Time

Daddy Cool’s classic ‘Eagle Rock’ black and white film clip has been colourized for the very first time.

23 hours ago
Eric Clapton live at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eric Clapton Says Vaccinated Are Under Hypnosis

Eric Clapton has claimed people vaccinated against Covid-19 have been "hypnotised" by public health messaging.

1 day ago
Meat Loaf
Meat Loaf’s Wife Deborah Aday Speaks

Deborah Aday has remembered her late husband Meat Loaf in an emotional statement.

1 day ago
Peter Garrett of Midnight Oil at Mt Duneed - photo Noise11.com
Midnight Oil Play First Show Of 2022 At Mona Foma

Midnight Oil have kick started 2022 with their first show of the year in Tasmania for Mona Foma.

2 days ago
Mary Wilson, noise11.com, music news
The First Ever Mary Wilson Anthology is On The Way

Motown will release the first ever anthology for soul great Mary Wilson in March.

2 days ago