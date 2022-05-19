 Netflix Picks Up Elton John Documentary - Noise11.com
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Netflix Picks Up Elton John Documentary

by Music-News.com on May 20, 2022

in News

An official Elton John documentary is in development.

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances And the Years That Made His Legend will be centred around the Rocket Man singer’s current farewell tour while also looking back at the first five years of Elton’s career between 1970 and 1975.

In addition, the documentary film will feature unseen concert clips from over the past 50 years, as well as exclusive new interviews, handwritten journal entries, and present-day footage of Elton and his family.

According to Deadline, the project will be “the definitive portrait” and “official feature” about the music legend. It will be directed and produced by R.J. Cutler, who made the 2021 documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, and Elton’s husband David Furnish.

“What a thrill and an honour it is that David Furnish and I get to create this intimate and unique look at one of the world’s most celebrated artists,” Cutler said in a statement. “As it has for so many others, Elton John’s music has had deep meaning for me for decades, and this opportunity is nothing short of a career highlight and privilege.”

“Elton and I could not think of a better collaborator than R.J. Cutler for a film that represents more than just Elton’s career – it’s his life,” Furnish added. “From the Troubadour to Dodger Stadium, we knew that R.J. would help guide Elton’s story and its many layers in a way that feels authentic and evocative. We’re ecstatic to be working together.”

Disney Original Documentary and Disney+ have won the rights to the documentary, which will debut at film festivals and have a limited cinema run before streaming on Disney+.

The project comes after the 2019 movie biopic Rocketman, in which Taron Egerton portrayed Elton.

The 75-year-old’s last-ever North American tour will conclude with a three-night run at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in November and these will be recorded for the documentary. The farewell tour concludes in Europe in July 2023.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Blind Boys of Alabama photo by Ros O'Gorman
Benjamin Moore of Blind Boys Of Alabama Dies At 80

Benjamin Moore of Blind Boys of Alabama has died at age 80.

20 hours ago
Elton John Honky Chateau
Elton John Honky Chateau Turns 50

‘Honky Chateau’, Elton John’s fifth studio album from 1972, has turned 50 years old.

1 day ago
Eric Clapton live at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eric Clapton Postpones Shows After Testing Positive To Covid

Eric Clapton, the high profile anti-vaxxer, has tested positive to Covid and has had to postpone shows in Zurich and Milan.

2 days ago
Rod Stewart photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rod Stewart Kicks Off The Hits In Las Vegas

Rod Stewart is back performing ‘The Hits’ tour with dates set in at The Colosseum in Las Vegas.

2 days ago
John Paul Young performs at APIA Good Times Tour at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Saturday 28 May 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman http://www.noise11.com
John Paul Young Releases ‘Felt Like Love’, First Song In 15 Years

John Paul Young has released his first new music in 15 years. ‘Felt Like Love’.

2 days ago
The Who Play First Gig In Cincinnati Since 1979 Tragedy

The Who paid tribute to the victims of the 1979 tragedy during their first show back in Cincinnati, Ohio.

2 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Echo and the Bunnymen To Support The Rolling Stones In Liverpool

Echo and the Bunnymen are supporting The Rolling Stones in Liverpool next month.

2 days ago