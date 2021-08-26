New ABBA Gets Real As ABBAVoyage Website Opens - Noise11.com

ABBA fans, things are getting real. A new website called ABBA Voyage has just launched and opened up a mailing list for an imminent announcement.

Fans can now sign up at https://abbavoyage.com to be on a mailing list for an upcoming announcement.

ABBA Voyage is an official ABBA property. The site is registered to Aniara Ltd, a Richmond UK company. The company is owned by Swede Ludvig Mats Vilhelm Andersson, a producer from Stockholm. Ludvig is the son of Benny Andersson of ABBA.

Aniara Film Ltd is also the company behind the long overdue ABBA Virtual Reality tour. ABBA “Abbatar” tour was meant to tour the world with virtual ABBA members but got shut down when Covid hit. Ironically one of the new unreleased ABBA songs excepted to be used in the show is title ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’. Another song ‘I Still Have Faith In You’ is also part of ABBA’s unreleased music offering. Both songs were expected in 2019, then delayed to 2020 and the halted because of COVID.

With the new online active at https://abbavoyage.com it seems an announcement is about to happen.

Last week Noise11.com reported what appears to be a studio setup for a press conference at ABBA’s Mono Music in Stockholm. That announcement is excepted 2 September 2021.

ABBA’s last studio album ‘The Visitors’ is coming up to its 40th anniversary on 30 November. The album was released in 1981.

