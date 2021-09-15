New Bodyjar Song 'Get Out of My Head' Comes Complete With Lockdown Video by Bass Player - Noise11.com

Veteran Melbourne punk rockers Bodyjar have a new song “Get Out of My Head”. The song is the first new music for Bodyjar since 2019.

“This song is written out of frustration in what we see in the papers and how it usually serves someone’s agenda rather than being based in fact, getting sick of hearing stupid opinions and learning to block out a lot of what I was reading online. To the point of actually being able to block out certain parts of some social media even when they are right In front of me. It’s a talent,” says singer / guitarist Cam Baines.

The video was directed, edited and acted by bass player Nick Manuell in Melbourne lockdown 2021

Bodyjar formed in Melbourne in 1990 initially as Damnation (1990-1991) then Helium (1992-1993) before changing their name again to Bodyjar in 1994.

