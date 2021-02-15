New John Lennon ‘Love’ Video Released Ahead of ‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’ Reissue - Noise11.com

A new John Lennon ‘Love’ video has been released on Valentine’s Day ahead of the expanded reissue of the ‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’ box set.

Details of the box set will be revealed on March 4, 2021. We know the expanded set will included 159 new mixes. The hardcover book focused on the album was released in 2020.

‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’ was released on 11 December 1970. It was John’s first contemporary solo album and came at the end of a productive year for The Beatles four members.

In a Beatles timeline we had:

17 March 1970 – Ringo Starr – ‘Sentimental Journey’

17 April 1970 – Paul McCartney – ‘McCartney’

8 May 1970 – The Beatles ‘Let It Be’

25 September 1970 – Ringo Starr – ‘Beaucoups of Blues’

27 November 1970 – George Harrison ‘All Things Must Pass’

11 December 1970 – John Lennon ‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’

Lennon’s next album ‘Imagine’ was released in September, 1971.

‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’ came after John’s three experimental albums ‘Unfinished Music No 1: Two Virgins’ (29 November 1968), ‘Unfinished Music No 2: Life With The Lions’ (9 May, 1969) and ‘Wedding Album’ (7 November, 1969).

‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’ was produced by Phil Spector who also produced ‘Imagine’ for Lennon, John’s singles ‘Power To The People’ and ‘Happy Xmas’, The Beatles ‘Let It Be’ and ‘George Harrison’s ‘All Things Must Pass’ and ‘Concert for Bangla Desh’. The later returned to work with Lennon on 1975’s ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’.

‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’ will be released on 16 April 2021.

