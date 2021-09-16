Nicki Minaj Rivals Kanye West For Title of World’s Greatest Moron - Noise11.com

Idiot Nicki Minaj is rivalling Kanye West as World’s Greatest Moron after tweeting that she has been invited to the White House after she stated he cousin got swollen testicles after a Covid jab. (Seriously you cannot make this shit up).

CNN’s Don Lemon has tweeted that the moronic Minaj was offered a consultation with a health professional after tweeting her ridiculous Covid conspiracy to millions of social media followers.

Lemon said, “A source tells CNN that @NICKIMINAJ was offered a conversation with a doctor to clarify the efficacy and side effects of the vaccine not a visit to the White House. A White House statement is coming shortly”.

Earlier today Minaj was boasting about being invited to The White House. “The White House has invited me & I think it’s a step in the right direction. Yes, I’m going. I’ll be dressed in all pink like Legally Blonde so they know I mean business. I’ll ask questions on behalf of the ppl who have been made fun of for simply being human.”

Earlier this week she was spruiking Covid conspiracy theories about her cousin’s balls. “My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied,” she posted.

You can’t get much dumber than Nicki Minaj. This is one fruit-loop with way too much money.

Dr Anthony Fauci set Minaj straight in an interview with Jake Tapper yesterday. “She should be thinking twice about propagating information that really has no basis… except a one-off anecdote, and that’s not what science is all about,” he said.

Luckily now we have a vaccine for Covid-19. Unfortunately, there is no vaccine for Minaj’s level of Stupid.

As for Kanye West’s most recent stunt, check this out.

