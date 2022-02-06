 Nikki Sixx Labels Pearl Jam "Boring" - Noise11.com
Nikki Sixx, Motley Crue

Nikki Sixx, Motley Crue, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Nikki Sixx Labels Pearl Jam “Boring”

by Music-News.com on February 7, 2022

in News

Nikki Sixx has branded Pearl Jam “one of the most boring bands in history”.

Sixx was unimpressed when Eddie Vedder slammed the 1980s hair metal scene, calling the movement “vacuous” and singling out Motley Crue in particular, but insisted he was going to take Pearl Jam’s words as “kind of a compliment”.

In an interview with the New York Times, Eddie had recalled his old job at a club in San Diego, where he helped to load bands’ gear and said: “I’d end up being at shows that I wouldn’t have chosen to go to – bands that monopolised late-‘80s MTV.

“The metal bands that – I’m trying to be nice – I despised. ‘Girls, Girls, Girls’ and Mötley Crüe: [expletive] you. I hated it. I hated how it made the fellas look. I hated how it made the women look. It felt so vacuous.”

Nikki hit back on Twitter on Saturday (05.02.22).

He wrote: “Made me laugh today reading how much the singer in Pearl Jam hated @MotleyCrue. Now considering that they’re one of the most boring bands in history it’s kind of a compliment isn’t it? (sic)”

And in response to a fan who wrote that they “can’t stand” Pearl Jam, Nikki replied: “They can’t stand Pearl Jam. Little inside scoop?”

Sixx insisted he wouldn’t let anyone get away with “dissing” his band.

He tweeted: “Your not allowed to diss my band and our 40 year history and not get a little smack back. All good. More focused on us playing stadiums right now. Moving on.”

And he slammed a commenter who branded him a “loser” for his response to Eddie.

He wrote: “You’ll be fine. Remember there were zillions of brown haired bands for brown haired fans…..Go find them. You will know them by the bored look on their face.”

