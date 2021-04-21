 Nile Rodgers and Chic To Play Hampton Court Festival UK - Noise11.com
Nile Rodgers and Chic Rod Laver Arena on Sunday 8 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Nile Rodgers and Chic To Play Hampton Court Festival UK

by Music-News.com on April 21, 2021

in News

Nile Rodgers and CHIC have been added to the bill for this summer’s Hampton Court Palace Festival.

Chic will headline the concert series at the royal landmark in Richmond upon Thames on August 22.

Sir Tom Jones was previously confirmed to play two consecutive nights kicking off on August 23, and now the music legend has added an additional date on August 21.

Van Morrison will perform on the first night on August 13.

The festival was originally meant to take place in June, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions not expected to be fully lifted until June 21, Hampton Court Palace Festival will return on August 13 to 24.

Also on the bill is Bastille ReOrchestrated, which will see the band perform tracks from their three albums with a 20-piece orchestra and choir on August 17 and August 18.

Keane and Björn Again complete the lineup, with Tom Chaplin and co set to rock the idyllic palace grounds on August 19, while the ABBA parody group will perform on August 14.

In 2022, the festival will see Lionel Richie, Rick Astley, and George Benson play when it returns in June.

The three iconic singers were originally set to perform last summer.

In 2019, Hampton Court Palace Festival saw music royalty, including Kylie Minogue, Michael Ball & Alfie Boe, Nile Rodgers & Chic, The Jacksons and Tears For Fears, entertain the crowds.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

