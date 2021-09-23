Nirvana Nevermind Turns 30 With 1992 Melbourne Concert Added - Noise11.com

Nirvana ‘Nevermind’ has turned 30 years old today. The album will be re-reissued for the 30th with a complete recording of Nirvana’s Melbourne concert on 1 February, 1992 at The Palace, St Kilda.

‘Nevermind’, the second Nirvana album was released on 24 September, 1991. The album, produced by Butch Vig (later of Garbage), was also the first Nirvana album with Dave Grohl. Grohl replaced original drummer Chad Channing, who played on the first album ‘Bleach’.

The recording of ‘Nevermind’ took play in April 1990 and again in May 1991.

When ‘Nevermind’ was released record label Geffen hoped it would sell 250,000. It has now down over 30 million sales.

The expanded 2021 edition of ‘Nevermind’’ includes 70 previously unreleased tunes culled from four classic live shows. Those shows include Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (recorded and filmed on November 25, 1991 at Club Paradiso), Live in Del Mar, California (recorded on December 28, 1991 at the Pat O’Brien Pavilion at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, Live in Melbourne, Australia for Triple J (recorded February 1, 1992 at The Palace in St. Kilda), and Live in Tokyo, Japan (recorded at the Nakano Sunplaza on February 19, 1992).

The 30th anniversary edition of ‘Nevermind’ will be released on 12 November 2021.

Tracklist

LP 1 – Nevermind (Original Album Remastered)

A1. Smells Like Teen Spirit

A2. In Bloom

A3. Come As You Are

A4. Breed

A5. Lithium

A6. Polly

B1. Territorial Pissings

B2. Drain You

B3. Lounge Act

B4. Stay Away

B5. On A Plain

B6. Something In The Way

LP 2 – Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (Paradiso, November 25, 1991)

A1. Drain You*

A2. Aneurysm*

A3. School

A4. Floyd The Barber*

B1. Smells Like Teen Spirit*

B2. About A Girl*

B3. Polly*

B4. Lithium

LP 3 – Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (Paradiso, November 25, 1991) (continued)

A1. Sliver*

A2. Breed

A3. Come As You Are*

A4. Been A Son

A5. Negative Creep*

B1. On A Plain*

B2. Blew

B3. Love Buzz*

B4. Territorial Pissings*

LP 4 – Live in Del Mar, California (Pat O’Brien Pavilion, Del Mar Fairgrounds, December 28, 1991)

A1. Drain You

A2. Aneurysm

A3. School*

A4. Floyd The Barber*

A5. Smells Like Teen Spirit

A6. About A Girl*

B1. Polly

B2. Sliver

B3. Breed*

B4. Come As You Are*

B5. Lithium*

B6. Territorial Pissings*

LP 5 – Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j (The Palace, St. Kilda, February 1, 1992)*

A1. Aneurysm

A2. Drain You

A3. School

A4. Sliver

B1. About A Girl

B2. Come As You Are

B3. Lithium

B4. Breed

B5. Polly

LP 6 – Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j (The Palace, St. Kilda, February 1, 1992)* (continued)

A1. Lounge Act

A2. In Bloom

A3. Love Buzz

A4. Smells Like Teen Spirit

B1. Feedback Jam

B2. Negative Creep

B3. On A Plain

B4. Blew

LP 7 – Live in Tokyo, Japan (Nakano Sunplaza, February 19, 1992)*

A1. Negative Creep

A2. Been A Son

A3. On A Plain

A4. Blew

A5. Come As You Are

B1. Lithium

B2. Breed

B3. Sliver

B4. Drain You

LP 8 – Live in Tokyo, Japan (Nakano Sunplaza, February 19, 1992)* (continued)

A1. About A Girl

A2. School

A3. Aneurysm

A4. Love Buzz

B1. Polly

B2. Territorial Pissings

B3. Smells Like Teen Spirit

7″

A1. Endless, Nameless

B1. Even In His Youth

B2. Aneurysm

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments