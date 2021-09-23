Nirvana Nevermind Turns 30 With 1992 Melbourne Concert Added - Noise11.com

Nirvana ‘Nevermind’ has turned 30 years old today. The album will be re-reissued for the 30th with a complete recording of Nirvana’s Melbourne concert on 1 February, 1992 at The Palace, St Kilda.
‘Nevermind’, the second Nirvana album was released on 24 September, 1991. The album, produced by Butch Vig (later of Garbage), was also the first Nirvana album with Dave Grohl. Grohl replaced original drummer Chad Channing, who played on the first album ‘Bleach’.
The recording of ‘Nevermind’ took play in April 1990 and again in May 1991.
When ‘Nevermind’ was released record label Geffen hoped it would sell 250,000. It has now down over 30 million sales.
The expanded 2021 edition of ‘Nevermind’’ includes 70 previously unreleased tunes culled from four classic live shows. Those shows include Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (recorded and filmed on November 25, 1991 at Club Paradiso), Live in Del Mar, California (recorded on December 28, 1991 at the Pat O’Brien Pavilion at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, Live in Melbourne, Australia for Triple J (recorded February 1, 1992 at The Palace in St. Kilda), and Live in Tokyo, Japan (recorded at the Nakano Sunplaza on February 19, 1992).
The 30th anniversary edition of ‘Nevermind’ will be released on 12 November 2021.
Tracklist
LP 1 – Nevermind (Original Album Remastered)
A1. Smells Like Teen Spirit
A2. In Bloom
A3. Come As You Are
A4. Breed
A5. Lithium
A6. Polly
B1. Territorial Pissings
B2. Drain You
B3. Lounge Act
B4. Stay Away
B5. On A Plain
B6. Something In The Way
LP 2 – Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (Paradiso, November 25, 1991)
A1. Drain You*
A2. Aneurysm*
A3. School
A4. Floyd The Barber*
B1. Smells Like Teen Spirit*
B2. About A Girl*
B3. Polly*
B4. Lithium
LP 3 – Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (Paradiso, November 25, 1991) (continued)
A1. Sliver*
A2. Breed
A3. Come As You Are*
A4. Been A Son
A5. Negative Creep*
B1. On A Plain*
B2. Blew
B3. Love Buzz*
B4. Territorial Pissings*
LP 4 – Live in Del Mar, California (Pat O’Brien Pavilion, Del Mar Fairgrounds, December 28, 1991)
A1. Drain You
A2. Aneurysm
A3. School*
A4. Floyd The Barber*
A5. Smells Like Teen Spirit
A6. About A Girl*
B1. Polly
B2. Sliver
B3. Breed*
B4. Come As You Are*
B5. Lithium*
B6. Territorial Pissings*
LP 5 – Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j (The Palace, St. Kilda, February 1, 1992)*
A1. Aneurysm
A2. Drain You
A3. School
A4. Sliver
B1. About A Girl
B2. Come As You Are
B3. Lithium
B4. Breed
B5. Polly
LP 6 – Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j (The Palace, St. Kilda, February 1, 1992)* (continued)
A1. Lounge Act
A2. In Bloom
A3. Love Buzz
A4. Smells Like Teen Spirit
B1. Feedback Jam
B2. Negative Creep
B3. On A Plain
B4. Blew
LP 7 – Live in Tokyo, Japan (Nakano Sunplaza, February 19, 1992)*
A1. Negative Creep
A2. Been A Son
A3. On A Plain
A4. Blew
A5. Come As You Are
B1. Lithium
B2. Breed
B3. Sliver
B4. Drain You
LP 8 – Live in Tokyo, Japan (Nakano Sunplaza, February 19, 1992)* (continued)
A1. About A Girl
A2. School
A3. Aneurysm
A4. Love Buzz
B1. Polly
B2. Territorial Pissings
B3. Smells Like Teen Spirit
7″
A1. Endless, Nameless
B1. Even In His Youth
B2. Aneurysm
