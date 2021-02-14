 Noel Gallagher Suggests A Paul Weller Iso Album Is Coming - Noise11.com
Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman

Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman

Noel Gallagher Suggests A Paul Weller Iso Album Is Coming

by Music-News.com on February 15, 2021

in News

Noel Gallagher says he has seen his pal Paul Weller during the coronavirus pandemic, and he’s been hard at work on the follow-up to 2020’s ‘On Sunset’, which topped the UK album charts.

Speaking on Matt Morgan’s podcast, Noel said: “I’ve seen him and I’ve spoken to him a couple of times.
“I’ve seen him, we didn’t talk about coronavirus, we’re not neurotic, I never mentioned it and he never mentioned apart from to say it’s shot.

“I know he’s recorded another album since lockdown started, he had one that came out in lockdown and about two weeks later he’d finished another one. He’s a got a great studio.”

The upcoming album will be the former Jam star’s 16th solo LP.

When it comes to the future, The Modfather doesn’t have a clear plan, as he just wants to continue doing things that make him happy.

Speaking last summer, he said: “I love just making music, making records. I don’t wish for anything else to be honest with you.”

Meanwhile, Noel has also kept busy during the pandemic, with plenty of writing and even some collaborations.
He previously revealed his new High Flying Birds material is as “if The Police and The Cure were in a band together”.

And teased that he’s penned one tune in particular which “sounds just like” the ‘Friday I’m In Love’ group.

He said: “I’ve written a tune that sounds very much like The Cure, and I didn’t even have to dial back the copyright, it just sounds like The Cure. It’s called ‘Pretty Boy’.”

Gallagher also teamed up with dance duo CamelPhat on the tech-house track, ‘Not Over Yet’ also has a Dizzee Rascal collaboration on the way, whilst he also sings on Imelda May’s new single ‘Just One Kiss’, that also features Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Noel Gallagher, NGHFB - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Noel Gallagher, NGHFB - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Noel Gallagher, NGHFB - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Noel Gallagher, NGHFB - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Steve Hackett
Steve Hackett Creates A Musical Diary

Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett described his newest record, 'Under a Mediterranean Sky', as a "travelogue", and has revealed the inspirations behind his music.

2 hours ago
Chick Corea
Jazz Legend Chick Corea Dead At 79

One of the world’s great jazz musicians Chick Corea has died from cancer at the age of 79.

3 days ago
Zappa movie
There Is A Frank Zappa and Jimi Hendrix Tape But The Zappa’s Can’t Find It

One of the buried treasures in the Frank Zappa vault is a recording of Zappa with Jimi Hendrix. The bad news is no-one knows where it is.

4 days ago
Bruce Springsteen at SXSW Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Springsteen Charged With DUI

Bruce Springsteen has been charged with driving under the influence after an incident on 14 November 2020 has surfaced.

4 days ago
Neil Young Harvest
Neil Young, Linda Ronstadt Producer Elliot Mazer Dead at 79

Neil Mazer, the guy who produced a number of albums for Neil Young including ‘Tonight’s The Night’, ‘Time Fades Away’ and ‘Harvest’, Linda Ronstadt’s ‘Silk Purse’ and albums for Janis Joplin, Gordon Lightfoot and David Soul, has died at 79.

5 days ago
Fleetwood Mac photo by Ros O'Gorman
Christine McVie Says Stevie Nicks and John McVie Won’t Tour Fleetwood Mac Again

Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie believes her bandmates Stevie Nicks and John McVie wouldn't sign up for another tour.

6 days ago
Henry Wagons. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Henry Wagons Resurrects Warren Zevon For More Shows In April

Henry Wagon will perform more ‘Zevon – Accidentally Like A Martyr’ shows in April.

February 8, 2021