Noel Gallagher Suggests A Paul Weller Iso Album Is Coming - Noise11.com

Noel Gallagher says he has seen his pal Paul Weller during the coronavirus pandemic, and he’s been hard at work on the follow-up to 2020’s ‘On Sunset’, which topped the UK album charts.

Speaking on Matt Morgan’s podcast, Noel said: “I’ve seen him and I’ve spoken to him a couple of times.

“I’ve seen him, we didn’t talk about coronavirus, we’re not neurotic, I never mentioned it and he never mentioned apart from to say it’s shot.

“I know he’s recorded another album since lockdown started, he had one that came out in lockdown and about two weeks later he’d finished another one. He’s a got a great studio.”

The upcoming album will be the former Jam star’s 16th solo LP.

When it comes to the future, The Modfather doesn’t have a clear plan, as he just wants to continue doing things that make him happy.

Speaking last summer, he said: “I love just making music, making records. I don’t wish for anything else to be honest with you.”

Meanwhile, Noel has also kept busy during the pandemic, with plenty of writing and even some collaborations.

He previously revealed his new High Flying Birds material is as “if The Police and The Cure were in a band together”.

And teased that he’s penned one tune in particular which “sounds just like” the ‘Friday I’m In Love’ group.

He said: “I’ve written a tune that sounds very much like The Cure, and I didn’t even have to dial back the copyright, it just sounds like The Cure. It’s called ‘Pretty Boy’.”

Gallagher also teamed up with dance duo CamelPhat on the tech-house track, ‘Not Over Yet’ also has a Dizzee Rascal collaboration on the way, whilst he also sings on Imelda May’s new single ‘Just One Kiss’, that also features Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Reddit

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments