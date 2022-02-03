 Noel Gallagher To Make His Solo Debut At Glastonbury - Noise11.com
Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman

Noel Gallagher To Make His Solo Debut At Glastonbury

by Music-News.com on February 4, 2022

in News

Noel Gallagher is reportedly set to play Glastonbury, 18 years after Oasis last played the festival.

Gallagher is “pencilled in” to play the Pyramid Stage with High Flying Birds on Saturday, June 25, as the warm-up for the yet-to-be-announced headliner.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Noel has never played a music gig at Glastonbury outside of Oasis.

“This will be a monumental moment for him and it will be an incredible moment for the festival.

“He is currently pencilled on the list for the line-up for the Pyramid Stage on the Saturday of Glastonbury and will perform just before the headliner.”

The insider claimed sister trio Haim will also perform before Noel.

They added: “Haim, who are best pals with Taylor Swift, are also scheduled to be on just before him. They played a live-streamed set from Worthy Farm last year and were a huge hit.”

Gallagher’s former guitarist was due to make his first-ever solo appearance at the iconic music festival in 2020, for the 50th-anniversary iteration of the Worthy Farm extravaganza, before it was axed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Oasis, Gallagher played Glastonbury three times, first in 1994 on the NME Stage, when the group was still relatively unknown.

Oasis – who split in 2009 following a backstage bust-up between Noel and his estranged sibling and former frontman Liam – graduated to headliners of the Pyramid Stage a year later, for the 25th-anniversary event, at the height of the Britpop craze.

Oasis last performed in 2004, when they closed out the festival.

Liam, 49, has performed at Glastonbury both with Beady Eye – the group he formed following the demise of Oasis – in 2013, and as a solo artist in 2017 and 2019.

Billie Eilish is set to headline on Friday, June 24, while Diana Ross will play the Sunday afternoon legends slot on Sunday, June 26.

Little Simz has also just been confirmed to headline the West Holts Stage.

music-news.com

