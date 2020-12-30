 Noise11.com Top News Stories January to March 2020 - Noise11.com
Bette Midler photo by Ros O'Gorman

Bette Midler in Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman

Noise11.com Top News Stories January to March 2020

by Paul Cashmere on December 31, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

2020 began with Australia in a State of Disaster as bushfires continued to choke the East Coast. Australian climate denying Prime Minister Scott Morrison had to cut short a holiday in Hawaii to deal with it.

Bette Midler called him a fuckwit.

Meanwhile Patti Smith performed a poem for Greta Thunberg and Pink dug deep of Australian’s effected by the fires.

Hunters & Collectors reformed for Red Hot Summer and David Lee Roth dropped the first hint that Eddie Van Halen’s health was deteriorating.

Robbie Williams was booked for the Australian Grand Prix and Billie Eilish recorded the Bond theme for ‘No Time To Die’.

Ozzy Osbourne revealed he had Parkinson’s Disease and from Bushfires to Floods, Elton John’s Rochford Winery Show shutdown because of torrential rain (and we aren’t even at Covid yet).

Midnight Oil’s Rob Hirst teams up with his daughter Jay O’Shea for an album and Brian Cadd teamed up with Kate Ceberano for a concert.

Queen + Adam Lambert get rained out in Melbourne (but at least we are still having concerts) and Rage Against The Machine made plans for a world tour.

Australia’s Zoot announced they were reforming with Russell Morris for their first tour in 50 years (its still happening now for 2021) and The Avalanches drop their first new music of the year.

Coronavirus begins to take effect with SXSW cancelled, Genesis reformed but then had to cancel and Dixie Chicks released first new music in 15 years.

Peter Jackson confirms he is working on new Beatles movie and tour after tour after tour is cancelled worldwide due to Covid-19.

Bob Dylan released ‘Murder Most Foul’ prompting rumours of a new album and Leo Sayer dissects it for Noise11.com.

John Prine is critical with Covid-19 and Joe Diffie dies from it.

Related Posts

Hoodoo Gurus Dave Faulkner, photo by Ros OGorman
Hoodoo Gurus Doco To Stream To Mark 40th Anniversary

Hoodoo Gurus frontman Dave Faulkner has produced a documentary to mark the 40th anniversary of the formation of Le Hoodoo Gurus.

12 hours ago
Jimmy and Jane Barnes
Noise11.com Top Music News Stories July to September 2020

By the second half of 2020 Covid-19 had become the greatest threat to mankind since any war. Artists adjusted to iso, performing and recording remotely across the world while the fans watched from home.

14 hours ago
Something For Kate photo by Ros O'Gorman
Noise11.com Top Music News Stories April to June 2020

As Covid increases and isolation locked us down the music world faces challenges with cancellations globally but new music kept on coming. Here are Noise11.com's top music news headlines from April to June 2020.

14 hours ago
Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2019 photo Noise11.com
Red Hot Summer Clocks Up Another 2021 Sell-Out

Red Hot Summer has registered another sell-out show, this time in Hobart.

4 days ago
Ross Wilson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ross Wilson and Mick Thomas To Perform Living In The Land of Oz Concert in Melbourne

Ross Wilson & The Peaceniks and Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission will join forces on Survival Day, January 26, for the Living In The Land of Oz concert at Melbourne’s Melbourne Pavilion on 26 January 2021.

4 days ago
Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Happy Christmas – Here is Everyone Doing Paul Kelly’s ‘How To Make Gravy’

Paul Kelly's 'How To Make Gravy' has had an all-star re-do.

December 21, 2020
Daniel Wilfred by Sarah Walker
Announcement: ARIA, PPCA, Arts Council Reveal First Nations Grand Recipients

The Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) in partnership with the Phonographic Performance Company of Australia (PPCA) and the Australia Council for the Arts today announced the grant recipients of the First Nations Sound Recording Partnership.

December 18, 2020