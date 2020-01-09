 Oasis To Reform In 2022? Check Out Liam Gallagher’s Tweet - Noise11.com
Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Oasis To Reform In 2022? Check Out Liam Gallagher’s Tweet

by Paul Cashmere on January 9, 2020

in News

Liam Gallagher and his loud-mouthed brother the other one are full of shit at the best of times so take this tweet from Liam with a grain of salt.

“I intend to retire as solo artist after album no3 as I have just had a call from my brother begging me to start oasis again in 2022 if you believe in life after love c’mon you know LG x”

Liam released his second solo album ‘Why Me? Why Not’ in 2019 so he is leaving himself some wiggle room before 2022.

Outside of Oasis he has also released two albums as Beady Eye.

The other foul-mouth fucker Noel has had three albums outside Oasis. His most recent ‘Who Built The Moon?’ came out in 2017.

