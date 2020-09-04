Oasis ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory’ Turns 25 - Noise11.com

Oasis will mark the 25th anniversary of ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory)’ with a limited edition vinyl picture disc.

‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory’ was released on 2 October, 1995. The reissue is set for release on 2 October, 2020.

‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory’ is the fifth biggest selling album of all-time in the UK behind 1. Queen ‘Greatest Hits’, 2. Abba ‘Gold: Greatest Hits’, 3. The Beatles ‘Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band’ and 4. Adele ‘21’.

‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory’ was the second album for Oasis coming just 14 months after the debut ‘Definitely Maybe’. It is considered the centrepiece of the Britpop era.

The album gave us six singles:

Some Might Say

Roll With It

Morning Glory

Wonderwall



Don’t Look Back In Anger

Champagne Supernova

(What’s The Story) Morning Glory? – Vinyl track listing:

A1 Hello (Remastered)

A2 Roll With It (Remastered)

A3 Wonderwall (Remastered)

B1 Don’t Look Back In Anger (Remastered)

B2 Hey Now! (Remastered)

B3 [Untitled] (Remastered)

B4 Bonehead’s Bank Holiday (Remastered)

C1 Some Might Say (Remastered)

C2 Cast No Shadow (Remastered)

C3 She’s Electric (Remastered)

D1 Morning Glory (Remastered)

D2 [Untitled] (Remastered)

D3 Champagne Supernova (Remastered)

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments