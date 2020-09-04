 Oasis ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory’ Turns 25 - Noise11.com
Oasis Whats The Story Morning Glory

Oasis ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory’ Turns 25

by Paul Cashmere on September 4, 2020

in News

Oasis will mark the 25th anniversary of ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory)’ with a limited edition vinyl picture disc.

‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory’ was released on 2 October, 1995. The reissue is set for release on 2 October, 2020.

‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory’ is the fifth biggest selling album of all-time in the UK behind 1. Queen ‘Greatest Hits’, 2. Abba ‘Gold: Greatest Hits’, 3. The Beatles ‘Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band’ and 4. Adele ‘21’.

‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory’ was the second album for Oasis coming just 14 months after the debut ‘Definitely Maybe’. It is considered the centrepiece of the Britpop era.

The album gave us six singles:

Some Might Say

Roll With It

Morning Glory

Wonderwall


Don’t Look Back In Anger

Champagne Supernova

(What’s The Story) Morning Glory? – Vinyl track listing:

A1 Hello (Remastered)
A2 Roll With It (Remastered)
A3 Wonderwall (Remastered)

B1 Don’t Look Back In Anger (Remastered)
B2 Hey Now! (Remastered)
B3 [Untitled] (Remastered)
B4 Bonehead’s Bank Holiday (Remastered)

C1 Some Might Say (Remastered)
C2 Cast No Shadow (Remastered)
C3 She’s Electric (Remastered)

D1 Morning Glory (Remastered)
D2 [Untitled] (Remastered)
D3 Champagne Supernova (Remastered)

