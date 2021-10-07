Olivia Newton-John Expands ‘Physical’ For Its 40th - Noise11.com

Olivia Newton-John’s ode to cardiology ‘Physical’ will turn 40 next week with an expanded edition coming as well.

The ‘Physical’ album was released on 13 October 1981. Olivia Newton-John was already a massive star off the back of ‘Grease’.

The album was considered controversial in its day for its suggestive sexual innuendo. (By todays standards it would be rated G). The title track earned Olivia a Grammy Award for Video of the Year.

The song ‘Physical’ was written Australian Steve Kipner. Kipner was a member of Australian 60s band Steve & The Board. He sang backing vocals on the Bee Gees ‘Spicks and Specks’ and scored his own success in the UK under the name Tin Tin and the song ‘Toast and Marmalade For Tea’.

Songs written by Kipner include Christina Aguilera’s ‘Genie In A Bottle’, Dolly Parton’s ‘Potential New Boyfriend’ and Chicago’s ‘Hard Habit To Break’.

He also wrote ‘Twist of Fate’ and ‘Heart Attack’ for Olivia.

“It’s hard to believe that it has been 40 years since Physical was first released and I am thrilled that it’s getting this beautiful 40th anniversary Deluxe Edition,” said Olivia Newton-John. “I am so proud of this record as it not only allowed me to try new things musically, but it became such a part of pop-culture history. It also gave me the chance to work (again) with fellow Aussies – my amazing friend, songwriter and producer John Farrar and Steve Kipner, who co-wrote ‘Physical’. I remember being so nervous that I had ‘gone too far’ with the title song’s ‘cheekiness’ that I told my manager at the time, Roger Davies, to pull it off the album. He laughed and said ‘luv, it’s too late it’s gone to radio and is climbing the charts!”

The 40th anniversary edition of ‘Physical’ will be released on 22 October.

CD 1

Original Album (MCA MCA-5529 (U.S.)/EMI EMC 3386 (U.K.), 1981)

1. Landslide

2. Stranger’s Touch

3. Make A Move on Me

4. Falling

5. Love Make Me Strong

6. Physical

7. Silvery Rain

8. Carried Away

9. Recovery

10. The Promise (The Dolphin Song)

Bonus Tracks

11. Landslide (Edited Version) (Interfusion (Australia) single K-8757, 1981)

12. Heart Attack (from Olivia’s Greatest Hits Vol. 2, MCA MCA-5547, 1982 (U.S.), 1982)

13. Tied Up (Edited Version) (Interfusion (Australia) single K-8948, 1983)

14. Twist Of Fate (from Two of a Kind, MCA MCA-6127, 1983/MCA single MCA-52284, 1983)

15. (Livin’ In) Desperate Times (Remixed Version) (Interfusion (Australia) single K-9331, 1984)

16. Take A Chance – with John Travolta (from Two of a Kind, MCA MCA-6127, 1983/MCA single MCA-52284, 1983)

CD 2

1. Tied Up (from Olivia’s Greatest Hits Vol. 2, MCA MCA-5547, 1982 (U.S.), 1982)

2. Shaking You (from Two of a Kind, MCA MCA-6127, 1983)

3. Face To Face – with Barry Gibb (from Now Voyager, MCA MCA-5506, 1984)

4. Physical (Long Version) (from EMI (France) 12-inch single 2C 052-52.904 Z, 1982)

5. Falling (Video Mix) (from Physical Video Album, MCA Home Video, 1982)

6. Carried Away (Alternate Mix) (source TBD)

7. Twist Of Fate (Alternate Mix) (source TBD)

8. Livin’ In Desperate Times (Soundtrack Version) (from Two of a Kind, MCA MCA-6127, 1983)

9. Twist Of Fate (Extended Version / Fade) (MCA (U.S.) 12-inch single MCA-13987, 1984)

10. Livin’ In Desperate Times (Alternate Soundtrack Version) (source TBD)

11. Twist Of Fate (Extended Version / Cold Ending) (MCA (U.S.) 12-inch promo single L33-1150, 1983)

12. Livin’ In Desperate Times (Extended Version) (MCA (U.S.) 12-inch single MCA-13987, 1984)

13. Livin’ In Desperate Times (Humberto’s Alternate Mix) (MCA (U.S.) single MCA-52341, 1984)

14. Jolene (Live) (EMI (U.K.) single 5438, 1983)

15. Physical (Live / Extended Version) (EMI (U.K.) 12-inch single 12EMI5360, 1983)

DVD

Physical Video Album (MCA Home Video, 1982)

1. Intro: Rolling

2. Landslide

3. Magic

4. Physical

5. Carried Away

6. A Little More Love

7. Recovery

8. The Promise (The Dolphin Song)

9. Love Make Me Strong

10. Stranger’s Touch

11. Make a Move on Me

12. Falling

13. Silvery Rain

14. Hopelessly Devoted to You

Olivia in Concert (MCA Home Video, 1983)

1. Olivia’s Overture

2. Deeper Than the Night

3. Let Me Be There

4. Please Mr. Please

5. If You Love Me, Let Me Know

6. Jolene

7. Sam

8. Xanadu

9. Magic

10. Suddenly

11. A Little More Love

12. Silvery Rain

13. Falling

14. Heart Attack

15. Make a Move on Me

16. Hopelessly Devoted to You

17. You’re the One That I Want

18. Physical

19. I Honestly Love You

Recorded at Weber State University, Ogden, Utah, October 12-13, 1982

