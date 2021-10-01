One Electric Day Rescheduled To January - Noise11.com

Melbourne’s One Electric Day, planned for November 21, has been rescheduled into 2022 due to the ongoing Delta outbreaks and restrictions in Victoria. The sold-out event will go ahead on Sunday January 30. The line-up for the concert remains the same, featuring Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Jon Stevens, The Black Sorrows, Killing Heidi and Chocolate Starfish.

Promoter Duane McDonald says everyone involved worked to ensure the show could proceed safely in 2022. “We are disappointed to advise that due to the ongoing situation with COVID-19, which includes event and border restrictions, we have had to reschedule One Electric Day,” he says. “The good news is that rather than cancel, our artists have come together and are looking forward to hitting the stage at Werribee Park stage in January.”

Patrons are urged to hold onto their tickets which are automatically valid for the new show date. All ticket purchasers will receive direct communication from Ticketmaster in the coming hours.

Sunday 30th January 2022 | from 11am

ONE ELECTRIC DAY

Werribee Park on the Great Lawn, WERRIBEE VIC

Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Jon Stevens, The Black Sorrows, Killing Heidi & Chocolate Starfish

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments