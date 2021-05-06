OneRepublic Debut Run Video As They Head Towards Human Album - Noise11.com

OneRepublic have released the fifth sample from the upcoming ‘Human’ album titled ‘Run’.

OneRepublic have been slowly ingesting their fifth album over the past two years. The first track ‘Rescue Me’ came out in May 2019. The album was planned for late 2019. When the album wasn’t finished, singer Ryan Tedder said it would be moved to 2020. It was then given a May 2020 release date before Covid hit and stalled plans yet again. OneRepublic said in a statement at the time, “due to the current circumstances requiring us to distance ourselves from each other and you, the release has been postponed.”

The album still doesn’t have a release date …but it has a cover.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments