Original Finch Line-up To Play Two Shows In January

70s rock band Finch will reunite for two shows in January.

The original line-up of Peter McFarlane (drums),Tony Strain ( bass), Bob Spencer( guitar) and Owen Orford (vocals) will perform their songs from 1973-1976 including tracks from the debut album ‘Thunderbird’ and surf film Drouyn and covers they used to play in the day from Cream, Led Zeppelin and Free.

These were the days before national radio, FM radio was still five years away and it was decades before online media would come into existence. That kept Finch in the geographic bubble of the Sutherland Shire and the Illawarra.

The Finch line-up changed for the second album ‘Nothing To Hide’. Tony Strain left, Mark Evans (ex-AC/DC) joined. Bob Spencer left and was replaced with Graham Kennedy.

‘Nothing To Hide’ gave Finch their first national hit in ‘Where Were You’.

Finch went through a name change for their third album and became Contraband. Original member Peter McFarlane left and was replaced by Barry Kram. Graham Kennedy switched to rhythm guitar and David Hinds came in on lead.

And then it was all over.

Finch will perform on:

10 January, 2020, Bulli, Heritage Hotel
11 January, 2020, Cronulla, The Brass Monkey

